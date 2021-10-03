Top best deals you can get for earbuds on Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

On Sunday, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales went live in India. During this holiday sale, both e-retailers are providing excellent discounts and offers on mobiles, smart TVs, laptops, headphones, TWs earbuds, electronic accessories, and many other items.

Users wanting to purchase a nice set of TWs earphones may do so at a significant discount during these sales. The Apple AirPods, as well as various cheap and high-end TWS earbud options from Oppo, BoAt, Realme, and others, are available at significant discounts.

Additionally, customers may enjoy a 10% discount up to Rs 1,750 (or Rs 2,000) using ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards on Flipkart and up to Rs 1,500 using HDFC bank credit cards on Amazon. We’ve compiled a list of the top TWS earbuds bargains available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales.

Top deals on earbuds in Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days

Apple AirPods (Slashed to Rs. 8,999)

Flipkart is currently offering up to 36% off Apple AirPods, bringing the price down to Rs 8,999. (Originally priced for Rs 13,999). The Apple Airpods include Hey Siri assistance, simple pairing, excellent audio, and 24-hour battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro (Slashed to Rs.16,990)

The Apple AirPods Pro is now available at a reduced price of Rs 16,990. It is now on sale at Amazon for up to 19% off. The phone will be available for RS 20,990 at launch. The Apple AirPods Pro enables ANC, spatial audio, and are sweat and water-resistant. A wireless charging case is included with the AirPods. (Available on Amazon)

Realme Buds Q2 (Slashed to Rs. 1,999)

The Realme Buds Q2 is now available with a 20% discount on Amazon, bringing the price down to Rs 1,999. (Originally Priced for Rs 2,499). The Buds Q2 have 10mm Bass Boost drivers, ANC, Transparency mode, and a battery life of 28 hours. (Available on Amazon)

BoAt Airdopes 381 (Slashed to Rs. 1,499)

The price of the BoAt Airdopes 381 on Flipkart has been lowered by 25% to Rs 1,499. The initial pricing of the Airdopes 381 is Rs 1,999. It comes with an in-ear design, quick pairing, touch controls, and an IPX5 rating. It can stay alive until 20 hours on a single charge.

Nothing Ear (1) (Slashed to 4,949)

The Nothing ear is now available at a discount of 8% and is priced at Rs 4,949. The Nothing ear (1) is originally priced at Rs 5,999. You may even receive an extra Rs. 500 off with bank incentives. The earbuds have a transparent design, ANC, EQ, and a battery life of up to 34 hours.

Oppo Enco W51 (Slashed to Rs. 3,990)

The Oppo Enco W51 is currently available at Amazon for Rs 3,990 (Original Price: Rs 4,990) with a 20% discount. It has a 7mm driver and a 35dB ANC. It is water and dust resistant to IP54 standards. The battery has a capacity of 24 hours. (Available on Amazon)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series (Slashed to Rs. 6,999)

Flipkart is now offering up to 30% off Google Pixel Buds A-Series, bringing the price down to Rs 6,999. (Original Price Rs 9,999). The Apple AirPods have Hey Google compatibility, 12 dynamic drivers, and an IPX4 classification. It has a battery life of 24 hours.

Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC TWS Earbuds (Slashed to Rs. 9,490)

Amazon has reduced the price of the Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC TWS Earbuds by 36% to Rs 9,490. Airdopes 381’s original price is Rs 1,999. It includes a 6mm driver, ANC support, Alexa built-in, touch control, and a battery life of 24 hours with ANC turned on.

Jabra Elite 75t (Slashed to Rs. 7,999)

The Jabra Elite 75t is now available at a reduced price of Rs 7,999. It has risen to 33 percent. The earphones’ original price is Rs 11,999. It offers ANC, configurable sound profiles, an IP55 certification, and a 24-hour battery life.

BoAt Airdopes 121v2 (Slashed to Rs. 899)

The boAt Airdopes 121v2 has been reduced by 23 percent and is now available for Rs 899. The boAt Airdopes 121v2’s original price is Rs 1,299. The earphones are inexpensive and lightweight. It includes 8mm audio drivers and a battery life of up to 14 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Slashed to Rs. 4,999)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is now available at a special introductory price of Rs 4,999. The Galaxy Buds Live will be available for Rs 14,999 upon launch. It boasts a distinct design, ANC support, and a battery life of up to 21 hours.

