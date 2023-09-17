Tesla Semi: Independent Testing Reveals Real-World Performance

In a groundbreaking initiative led by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), the spotlight is firmly fixed on the electrifying stage of the “Run On Less Electric Depot.” This dynamic endeavor’s core mission revolves around the utilization of real-world data sourced from ten electric freight vehicles. Their ultimate goal is to pave the way for a seamless transition towards electrification within the freight industry. As this remarkable event unfolds, a treasure trove of revelations is emerging, particularly shedding light on the enigmatic Tesla Semi’s capabilities.

Since the much-anticipated debut of the Tesla Semi nearly a year ago, crucial details about this game-changing electric truck have been veiled in secrecy. Critical information such as battery size, maximum range, and power output has remained tantalizingly out of reach. However, the stage is now set for an independent examination courtesy of NACFE, offering a fresh and objective perspective on the Semi’s performance prowess.

Tesla’s initial proclamations painted a promising picture, with the Semi touted to achieve an impressive 500 miles (805 km) on a single charge while sipping a mere two kWh per mile. Recent findings courtesy of NACFE, however, suggest that these figures are not merely ambitious projections. Under optimal operating conditions, the Tesla Semi could indeed traverse a remarkable 500 miles on a solitary charge, a feat that is catching the industry’s attention.

Electric Depot Highlight

Day 1: The first Tesla truck embarked on a journey covering 416 miles (670 km), wrapping up the day with a still-healthy 18% charge remaining. As the second day dawned, it continued to impress, managing 406 miles (654 km) and concluding with a battery state slightly over 7%.

Truck Two: On its inaugural day, this Tesla truck accomplished a commendable 376 miles (605 km) and conserved about 15% of its battery life. The following day, it traveled 223 miles (359 km), all while retaining a substantial 48% of its battery charge.

The Star of the Show, Truck Three: On the very first day, this remarkable Tesla truck stole the limelight by covering an astounding 545 miles (877 km). It's worth noting that it did receive a mid-way charge after a remarkable 377-mile (607 km) stretch. The second day witnessed an equally impressive journey, spanning 410 miles (660 km), and maintaining approximately 18% of its battery charge.

The Whispers of Tesla’s Secretive Manufacturing Technique

These statistics undoubtedly position the Tesla Semi as a formidable contender in the realm of freight transportation, particularly for single-day hauls. However, it’s crucial to exercise caution and consider several variables that can influence these results, including temperature fluctuations, elevation changes, and the unpredictability of traffic conditions.

While the temptation to engage in comparative analysis between the ten participating teams might be strong, it’s worth noting that variations in routes, cargo weights, and stops could potentially render direct comparisons misleading.

In a parallel narrative that’s capturing the imagination of the tech world, whispers of Tesla’s secretive manufacturing technique have surfaced. As reported by Reuters, citing multiple insiders, this undisclosed process is nothing short of intriguing. To delve deeper, this method employs 3D-printed solid sand cores as a critical element in mold creation. Once the casting process concludes, the sand is expertly removed, leaving behind a robust yet hollow subframe, as expertly illustrated by The Verge. This newfound flexibility affords Tesla the freedom to make swift and efficient modifications across various facets, spanning cost, design, and beyond.