Tesla Semi with wireless charging with WAVE charging solutions

In Q2 2021 earnings call, the delay of Tesla Semi was released but is moving forward despite the supply chain challenges. One of the documents suggests WAVE technology proposed an extreme fast-charging system without cables or wires. The company aims to develop 500 KW and 1 MW charging stations with an embedded primary coil in the roadway and a receiving coil in the truck.

Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification also known as WAVE, develops fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Their solutions focus on medium and heavy-duty electric trucks. As the documents are seen among Tesla documents, it is possible that Tesla Semi will be among the first ones to utilize this technology.

The power can be transferred from the primary coil and receiving coil using magnetic fields. The resonant inverter is used to convert high-frequency AC currents. Then the energized coil provides charging to the coil underground of the truck. Currently, WAVE has provided solutions with a 250 kW capacity.

The document proposed by WAVE states the benefits of Tesla Semi using wireless charging. It says, “The current state-of-the-art drayage truck charging features primarily conductive chargers. The recently announced Tesla Semi concept design has the largest advertised range of 500 miles with a target 80% charge in 30 minutes. The battery pack is estimated to be at least 800 kWh (likely much higher to cover full load and all conditions) and must have a target charge rate of at approximately 1.5 MW. The system under development via the US DOE contract of charging an electric drayage truck at extreme fast-charging power levels will be the fastest charger by a significant margin.”

Fast charging solutions by WAVE

In an interview this year in February, WAVE CEO Mike Masquelier felt confident about their wireless charging technology. According to the company, the next logical step is to find solutions like wireless charging to not hold the fleets at charging stations.

And their technology is already developed and working successfully. It can transfer up to 250 kW for bus charging. There is a gap of 10 inches or 250 millimeters, yet the bus is charging at a faster pace without any issues. However, WAVE plans to add more to their capacity, “This is achieved by using a scalable modular approach. For this project, WAVE will increase the power level to 500 kW.”

Tesla is known for Superchargers which charge their cars at a faster rate than regular electric vehicle chargers. Possibly Tesla too wouldn’t have come up with wireless charging technology yet, considering their technology is minimalistic (or at affordable prices). For Tesla Semi, they have been working on developing a Megacharger with 400 miles in 30 minutes. WAVE certainly provides better solutions (if the technology is fully built). Tesla Semi would be among the first ones to have wireless charging technology.