Tesla sued by 15 Black employees alleging racial harassment

Fifteen present and ex-staff of EV maker Tesla Inc. have sued the firm making allegations about racial bigotry and badgering inside the workplace. The case registered in the tribunal of California on Thursday, last week claims that the manufacturing industries of the EV firm have been methodically converted into a racially antagonistic production atmosphere.

The charges came as the largest EV manufacturer firm in the world is in the process of being petitioned by civil rights administrators of California, which registered a case against the company back in February this year claiming that a probe made three years had found proof against the racial discrimination happening inside the factory of Tesla-based in Fremont.

These 15 accusers in their charges have varyingly accused the EV maker firm of overpassing Black staff of advancements to a higher position in the company. It further said that Tesla has allowed the use of racial insults which comprise the N-word too inside its workplace as it doesn’t punish anyone using such slurs. Apart from this, the firm has also failed in eliminating racist doodles inside the washrooms of the factories.

A complainant said in the accusation that he was attacked by another staff of the factory while he was on his duty and when he complained about the matter to his head, the head replied to him saying “suck it up and be a man, this happens here all the time”. He also said that after this incident he was badgered by one of his colleagues who had thrown metal bolts at him and even at that time his head did not take any action when complained about the matter. The Black staff of Tesla have undergone such harassment and attacks by their colleagues way before this incident took place.

Back in February, another accusation was registered against the Electric Car maker by a black, gay woman, who was an employee of the firm. She claimed that one of her colleagues kept on harassing her and once the person had thrown a hot grinding tool at her and even after complaining about it several times no measures were by the company.

Previously in June, a capitalist of the firm had also registered an accusation against Tesla making allegations against the company for building up a workplace ethic involved in racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

In the past 5 years around 46 accusations were made against the Electric vehicle manufacturing giant for sexist abuse and racism inside its factory based in Fermont, as reported by a news agency in March.