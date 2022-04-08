Tesla will bring “dedicated” self-driving taxi with futuristic look

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated on Thursday that Tesla will be making a “Dedicated” self-driving taxi with a futuristic look. The announcement comes as the opening of Tesla Gigafactory Texas happens on Thursday. The 50-year-old billionaire was wearing a black cowboy hat and sunglasses while making the announcement.

Musk told the large crowd at the factory, “Massive scale. Full self-driving. There’s going to be a dedicated robotaxi,” Many times Musk had missed his targets to full autonomous contrary to as mentioned. Back in 2019, he stated that the robotaxis without needing human drivers would be available by 2020 in the US.

This year in January he also stated that it would be shocking if Tesla doesn’t achieve full self-driving technology, which is much safer than humans this year. Furthermore, there is an announcement that Tesla would be expanding its “Full Self-Driving” software to North American subscribers by this year. Currently, Tesla is selling advanced driver assistance systems for $12,000 with many features that are to be launched this year. The beta version was launched first in 2020, with an aim to navigate city streets better. Later by January, nearly 60,000 vehicles had the software installed in their vehicles in the US.

Other announcements

Tesla Cyber Rodeo event was on Thursday and many new things have come up since then. The beta version, launched in late 2020, aims to enable cars to navigate city streets better. By January, it had been installed in nearly 60,000 vehicles in the United States. Musk said Tesla had started deliveries of Texas-made Model Y electric sport utility vehicles, with a goal of producing half a million a year at the Texas factory, which he said would be the biggest car factory in the United States. He gave no details of such Model Ys, but they are likely to be lower-priced versions to better take on cheaper competitors. Tesla will start production next year of its Cybertruck as well as a humanoid robot, Optimus, Musk said. The firm’s new giga factories in Texas and Berlin, which will make vehicles and its own battery cells, face challenges in ramping up production with new processes, analysts have said. Musk said Tesla was simplifying car making by making a car using three major parts. Despite record deliveries in the first quarter, a recent COVID-19 spike in China has forced Tesla to suspend production at its Shanghai factory for several days. Thursday’s event comes after Musk surprised the market this week by revealing he had bought a stake of 9% in Twitter and will join the board of the social media network.