The 3 Best Dating Apps

Talking about the best dating apps is kinda tricky not only because there are many dating apps out there, but also because different dating apps cater to different demographics and produce different results. However, if we absolutely have to pick the best dating apps that appeal to a majority of people, these would be our top 3 picks in no particular order:

1. Hinge

Hinge is a great app for those who are looking for quality conversations and interactions but don’t exactly know how to go about it.

The app provides users with ice-breakers and conversation prompts, eliminating the awkwardness that usually accompanies first conversations.

The prompts encourage users to share fun facts about themselves and even specific interests, which is a great idea if you are looking to build something solid.

To start a conversation with someone on Hinge, you only have to tap the conversation button or leave a comment on the person’s page. And, unlike a number of other dating apps, the other person does not need to match with you for you both to have a conversation.

Hinge is free, for the most part. It’s free to download and you also don’t need to pay anything to match with someone. However, the free version offers you a limited pool of possible matches. If you want that pool widened, you’ll have to pay something.

2. Tinder

If you are looking for something a lot more casual, Tinder is the way to go. The wildly popular dating app revolutionized the way online dating is done (by introducing the swipe) and has continued to remain at the forefront of the online dating scene.

Tinder offers you a wide pool of match options and is probably a good idea for those who are new to the world of dating simply because it is really easy to use. However, because you have to make a decision on who to match with based only on a profile picture and short blurb, the app is now mostly used to find something really casual.

Tinder used to be a completely free app, but there is now a paid option. And the paid option offers you the opportunity to look for matches in other locations and also figure out who liked you before you swiped right on them.

3. Raya

Unlike the other two apps already mentioned (and many other dating apps), Raya is an exclusive app. Membership on the app is typically invite-only, and even at that, prospective members have to go through a rigorous application process that they might not scale through and pay a monthly fee if they do. Apparently, a lot of the people on the app are influencers in some way, or at least, that’s what Raya says.

There are a lot of things that you can do on the app in search of romantic connection, including making a slideshow of pictures, picking a song, and connecting your Instagram account. And considering that Raya members are located all over the world, you have your pick of matches.

Depending on what exactly you are looking for, one of these apps should work just right for you; it does for most people.