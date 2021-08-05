The American bankers urged the plan to include Bitcoin, passwords and money for this important rea

The American Bankers Association has released a new report that encourages members to partner with password companies for space profitability.

The American Bankers Association (ABA) has encouraged cooperation with national bank password monetary companies in a new report called “Understanding Cryptography: What Banks Need to Know.” According to the report, banks need to partner with crypto companies because of their increased profitability and increased customer interest.

In a 20-page report, the Group maps cryptographic business activities to banking products and services, providing examples of various cryptographic use cases for banks with revenue models and regulatory issues for each use case. It uses a glossary to provide a high-level overview of encryption.

As the profitability of the password money industry increases, banks find it more advantageous to partner with password currency companies and serve customers as customers, and password currency companies turn on statutory deposits by banks. He said he needed to provide access to the payment system to board and offload. Report. Some of the partnerships offered for banks are cheaper and safer, with blockchain-based payment networks leveraging payment systems and blockchain technology to enable faster and more efficient international transactions. Includes ways to enable a successful lending process.

Other activities that banks can consider essential include KYC / AML, digital identities, reports, and banks where banks can provide business banking services to crypto companies.

ABA has categorized cryptocurrencies, assets into four categories: cryptocurrencies, Stablekos, and non-exchangeable tokens for Central Bank Digital Currency. Decentralized finance (DeFi) also shook its head.

was focused on the various use cases of crypto for banks. These cases ranged from the store of value to store/wallet providers and oil-price accounts. Another cited use case is payment loan exchange trading broker-dealer insurance network utility and asset management.

“Blockchain represents a transparent, decentralized method of recording transactions, both financial and non-financial, but their use for the creation, storage, transmission and trading of cryptocurrencies has grown exponentially over the past few years. At the same time, the crypto industry itself has While it is unusual for many, it has reached all-time highs in terms of market size, public interest and corporate value,” the report’s summary shows.