The moment we have all been waiting for is finally here with the launch of the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max and the HomePod Mini. Apple has been generous with this unprecedented technology and an all-new design. The Home Pod Mini is a device for every home as Tim Cook said in the live stream.

Let us learn a little bit more about these great new products from Apple.

Apple HomePod Mini:

First things first, Apple introduced the latest member in the Home Pod family today, the Home Pod Mini. A smart speaker with a great mesh design which looks classy and elegant at the same time is rare to find and Apple has brought in some unique Apple-only features which will be loved by Apple users The HomePod Mini serves as an intelligent Siri assistant in your home that will bring your home closer to the future by making it smarter than ever before. Throughout the introduction of the HomePod Mini, Apple was stressing on the fact about the security and privacy of users which is a priority when your smart speaker is actively listening to all conversations and waiting to respond for a “Hey Siri” command. The new round design of the HomePod Mini ensures complete 360-degree sound coverage at high-quality surround sound. This new smart speaker has deep integration with all of your Apple devices for a seamless assistant experience. An Apple-only feature, “Intercom” will allow users to use their Apple devices and HomePod Mini as intercoms in a smart household even extending to Apple Car Play.

The HomePod Mini is priced at $99 which makes it roughly around Rs. 7,199 in India.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini:

A major step-up in design change since the iPhone X is witnessed with the iPhone 12 variants. An all-new boxy design, aluminium edges, Super Retina XDR displays, power of the new A14 Bionic chip, dual camera module and much more is the new standard set by Apple this year. iPhone 12 comes in five new colours: Space Grey, White, Product Red, Green and the new Blue colour. All iPhone 12 variants are equipped with Magsafe at the back which will let users experience flawless wireless charging with magnets. The iPhone 12 measures at 6.1-inches with Super Retina XDR display.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and is packed with exactly ever feature that the 6.1-inch variant sports. A small form factor, edge to edge display, great new features, all packed in the small iPhone 12 mini that will fit just perfectly in your hands.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max:

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are said to be the photographer’s iPhone. The three-camera module has an added advantage of a “pro” only feature that is the new LiDAR scanner adjusted in the camera module which will make photography and Augmented Reality a perfect blend. The cameras have taken a much bigger leap on the iPhone 12 Pro Max model this year with the larger sensor for better low-light photography and more. The new “Pro” models start with double the storage at 128GB for $999 and &1,099 respectively. There are many new elements added to the superior ‘Pro’ models of the iPhone 12 like the stainless steel shiny edges, and four colour variants: White, Space Grey, Gold and the newest Blue. The iPhone 12 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and the bigger model is the biggest iPhone ever with a 6.7-inch display as opposed to the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max introduced last year.

5G IS HERE:

CEO Tim Cook said in today’s event that 5G is introduced on all four iPhone 12 models and this is the beginning of a new era for Apple users. Apple has partnered with Verizon to bring 5G support to all iPhones which will unlock super high internet speeds with up to 4GB/sec download speeds in ideal conditions.

Price of all new products: