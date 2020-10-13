Apple iPhone series 12 launch: Live blog updates

Finally, the biggest Apple event of the year is here and we are really excited about it. In some time Apple iPhone Series 12 will be unveiled. And if you are a geek like me then this is the perfect place for you to get all the live updates regarding the event. Here are some of the things that you can expect from the event as tweeted by Jon Prosser.

I am sure you guys are as excited as I am especially for the very new iPhone 12 mini. Heck, it has been a long time since we got a small flagship phone. Let’s see how the pricing goes and what other products are launched alongside the iPhones.