The Best Cryptocurrency Pairs to Trade in 2021

Some cryptocurrencies can only be purchased with cryptocurrency. Therefore, before starting to trade a new coin for yourself, it is worthwhile to imagine where and in which trading pairs it is available, to study the history of trading, to assess the prospects and risks.

Best Cryptocurrency Pairs

Each trader has his own idea of ​​the best trading instrument, based on personal experience, intuition, trading strategy, etc. One of the current ratings of the most popular trading pairs looks like this:

BTC / USDT

ETH / USDT

ETH / BTC

LTC / USDT

BTC / USD

BCH / USDT

BCHSV / USDT

TRX / ETH

XRP / USDT

XMR / BTC

Further in the list there are pairs, such as Coin / USD, Coin / USDT, Coin / BTC, Coin / ETH, formed by top coins. It should be noted that the availability of two coins of interest to you on the exchange does not always mean the technical possibility of a direct exchange. For example, it is possible to buy BNB and XLM for fiat, but direct exchange BNB to XLM on the same site is not.

Most Demanded Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin . The undisputed leader of the cryptocurrency market, the most expensive and recognizable digital coin.

Bitcoin Cash . One of the most popular Bitcoin forks. The main difference from the original is the block size. For users, this means faster transaction processing.

Litecoin . Another Bitcoin fork. In addition to the higher speed of transaction processing, it has lower fees.

Ethereum . Permanent number two in the cryptocurrency market. Unlike Bitcoin, the Ethereum network is focused on decentralized applications.

Ripple . This cryptocurrency is fundamentally different from other digital money. First, the technology is not based on blockchain, but on a distributed ledger. Secondly, the platform is aimed at large financial institutions, acting as a link between traditional financial systems and the world of cryptography.

Stellar . The goal of the project is to simplify access to financial flows for people who do not have access to banking services.

Cardano . The network is used for fast and low-cost money transfers, including cross-border. The ADA network token is positioned as the only coin with a “scientific philosophy and research approach.”

Monero. XMP is the coin with the highest implemented level of user privacy protection.

Tether. USDT is one of the existing digital versions of the American dollar. Combines all the advantages of cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.

How to Choose the Best Pair

First of all, you need to study the market. First of all, fundamental analysis is carried out in order to reasonably choose the most potentially profitable assets.

The next step will be technical analysis to understand the current market situation and assess the foreseeable prospects.

Detailed technical and fundamental analysis is a necessary, but not a sufficient condition for starting a trade, and even more so for its success.

You should compare the popularity of the pairs you are interested in on the exchanges. These lists are dominated by coin / dollar pairs, followed by BTC / ETH, ETH / LTC, USDT / BTC, BTC / LTC and some others. The popularity of these pairs is directly attributable to the high demand for these cryptocurrencies.

Liquidity

This is the most important factor in choosing a pair. The higher its liquidity, the more opportunities in the market and the greater the potential profit.

Liquidity means the ability to quickly buy or sell an asset on demand. First of all, you will be able to react quickly to significant course changes. In addition, the assets in demand will be in demand in any trend. This means that your opportunity to execute the best crypto swap remains in both bullish and bearish markets.

Preferred Base Currencies

The best base cryptocurrency is Bitcoin. Ethereum is in second place, and USDT is third.