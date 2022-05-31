The Right To Repair Bill In California Dies In Senate Commitee

The reform received widespread public support, but it was not enough to overcome industry opposition.

On Thursday, the California Senate Appropriations Committee failed to adopt Sen. Susan Eggman’s (Stockton) Right to Repair bill, SB 983, which would have greatly increased Californians’ access to the parts, tools, and service information needed to repair consumer gadgets and appliances.

This was the closest any consumer electronics Right to Repair bill had gone to becoming law. Right to Repair received widespread bipartisan support, with 75 percent of Californians and majorities of both parties in support. The bill, which received only one vote of opposition in the judiciary committee, met the same fate as a similar popular medical Right to Repair bill introduced by Sen. Eggman in 2021.

In response, Sander Kushen, CALPIRG Advocate, issued the following statement:

“Unfortunately, powerful tech manufacturers prevailed over ordinary Californians and small companies who would benefit from Right to Repair.” SB 983 might have saved Californians up to $4.3 billion per year in reduced electronics spending and helped them reduce harmful electronic waste. Instead, considerable lobbying by industrial groups contributed to the bill’s demise.

Although the outcome is disheartening, CALPIRG will continue to push the matter forward with the assistance of 22 environmental organisations, dozens of IT and security experts, and over 70 individually owned repair businesses around the state.