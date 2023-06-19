Third-party data reveals decline in daily traffic of Reddit during blackout period

In a recent protest against Reddit’s upcoming API changes, over 8,000 subreddits voluntarily went dark for 48 hours. This action was met with an immediate impact on the platform, with Reddit experiencing a significant outage affecting its desktop and mobile websites and mobile apps. The aftermath of the blackout has sparked discussions surrounding the practical effects it had on the website’s traffic. A clearer picture emerges thanks to data provided by Similarweb, an internet analytics firm.

According to Similarweb’s data shared with Engadget, the protest had a noticeable, albeit small, effect on Reddit’s daily traffic. On June 12th, before the blackout began, Similarweb recorded over 57 million daily visits to Reddit across desktop and mobile web clients. However, by the end of the first day of the protest, daily visits had dipped below 55 million. By the conclusion of June 13th, Similarweb documented fewer than 53 million daily visits to Reddit. Compared to the website’s average daily volume over the past month, the 52,121,649 visits on June 13th represented a 6.6 percent drop.

Additionally, Similarweb observed a more pronounced decrease in the time users spent on the platform during the protest. Before the protest, the average session duration on Reddit stood at approximately eight minutes and 31 seconds. However, this metric fell to seven minutes and 17 seconds the following day, marking the lowest figure recorded in the past three years.

The Impact of the Blackout on Reddit’s Daily Traffic

While Reddit has yet to respond to Engadget’s request for comment on these findings, the data provides valuable insights into the blackout’s impact on the platform’s daily traffic. It demonstrates that many users, albeit a small percentage relative to the overall traffic volume, abstained from accessing Reddit during the protest. Additionally, the decrease in average session duration suggests that those who did visit the platform during this period spent less time engaging with its content.

The protest and subsequent decline in traffic shed light on the concerns voiced by users and moderators, who dedicate countless hours to maintaining and enriching Reddit’s vibrant community. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman’s remarks characterizing the protesting users as merely disgruntled about the shift from free to paid services have garnered criticism. As discussions surrounding the API changes and Reddit’s future direction continue, it remains to be seen how these developments will shape the platform’s user base and engagement levels in the long run.

Challenges Faced by Reddit: Discontent among Subreddits and Moderators

Looking ahead, it is improbable that a temporary decrease in daily traffic would significantly impact Reddit’s prospects in the near term. However, with numerous subreddits expressing their dissatisfaction and protesting against the company’s plans, combined with the management’s contemplation of policy alterations that could alter its relationship with moderators, the platform may experience a gradual and steady decline in its daily active users. This scenario does not augur well for Reddit as it approaches its planned initial public offering (IPO) and looks beyond that milestone.

Expanding on this idea, despite the temporary drop in daily traffic not posing a significant threat, Reddit’s long-term sustainability could be challenged by the persistent discontent among various subreddits. These communities, which form the backbone of the platform’s diverse and engaged user base, hold considerable influence over its success. As they voice their concerns and actively protest against the company’s plans, it signifies a growing dissatisfaction that could erode user trust and loyalty over time.

Furthermore, Reddit’s leadership finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with decisions that may redefine the platform’s relationship with moderators. These individuals play a crucial role in fostering vibrant and well-moderated communities within subreddits, ensuring the content remains relevant, safe, and adheres to the platform’s guidelines. Any policy changes that disrupt this delicate balance could strain the relationship between moderators and the company. Such a shift could result in moderators becoming disenchanted or even abandoning their roles, which could, in turn, have a detrimental impact on the overall user experience and community management.

