This Android Malware has 3 million downloads on Google Play Store, says reports

People who have been using Google’s Android smartphones have been reportedly receiving many such latest notifications which have been covering details about the new malware dangers which has been spreading across devices for a few years. The malware has reportedly caused a problem to the health of smartphones and a report also claims that over 300,000 users have downloaded this app which has led to the spread of this malware among users of the Google Play Store. This malware has enabled the users of the app who got premium services that are not coming out with their consent.

Android Malware affecting Smartphones

The report about malware came when a security researcher named Maxime Ingrao who is a popular Evina Security researcher came all the way to social media confirming that this new virus which is also known by the name “Autolycos” has been reportedly found in at least a total of eight android applications out of which two were available in the Google Play Store platform itself.

During his conversation with BleepingComputers, he claimed that he acknowledged the malware back in June last year and he even informed Google of his discovery about the malware. However, Google did reply to his query and confirmed receiving the details about the malware, although the tech giant took over six months to take action and delete these existing malware applications within the Google Play Store. Maxime even talked about Google has executed the problems.

More details about the Autolycos Malware

The researcher confirms about the malware virus is embedded within the app and takes authorization of the user by seeking permission to accept to read SMS text on smartphones which of course will give it access to read all the messages you get but due to the malware infection, the app will direct the user to pay for premium services without even their acknowledgment or consent.

Thus, this tactic can cause the user to lose a lot of money without his or her consent, and that too on premium pricing. Thanks to the researcher who found out the right issue with the application and then help in removing all the harmful apps available on the Google Play Store platform.

After this incident, Google is planning towards adding more screening features for the application before availing it to its platform. However, we shall be coming up with more such details in the near future.

Also Read: