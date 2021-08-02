Upcoming Thunderbolt 5 specifications leaked accidentally by Intel

By 2022, Intel is expected to release Thunderbolt 5 with its next-generation CPUs. Several future products have been known to be leaked via social media posts, and the Thunderbolt 5 is no exception.

Thunderbolt 5 – Specification and Features

Gregory Bryant (EVP and GM of Intel’s Client Computing Group), an Intel official, shared four photos from his recent trip to Intel’s Israel R&D site on Twitter. Some aspects of the forthcoming Thunderbolt 5 technology were shown in one of those pictures.

According to AnandTech, the picture was soon removed, but images of it were quickly obtained, verifying some of the key technologies used to develop Thunderbolt 5. The Thunderbolt 5 has the following features: Thunderbolt 5 uses the 80G PHY Technology, which is a physical layer with an 80Gbps maximum bandwidth, which is twice as fast as Thunderbolt 4, which has a 40Gbps maximum bandwidth. Although the theoretical maximum data transmission rate is 80 Gbps, it is likely to vary depending on the device.

The 80G is confirmed to support the current USB Type-C ecosystem in the same photo. This means Thunderbolt 5 will be provided via the USB Type-C connector, exactly as Thunderbolt 4. As a result, customers may utilize their existing Thunderbolt accessories with a device that supports Thunderbolt 5.

Another fascinating element of the Thunderbolt 5’s underlying technology, the new PAM-3 modulation technology, is revealed in the photo on the question. This is thought to be the foundation of how data (0s and 1s) in this technology is conveyed.

PAM-3 is supposed to transport data utilizing -1, 0, and +1, according to AnandTech. As a result, Thunderbolt 5 will use those three digits to transfer three-bit data such as 000, 001, 010, 011, 100, 101, 110, and 111. 000 will be transmitted on transmit lines one and two, with -1 on transmit line one and -1 on transmit line two. 001 will be sent in the same way, with -1 on line one and 0 on line two.

Thunderbolt 5 Is Likely To Be Similar To USB5. The USB5 technology is projected to be comparable to Thunderbolt 5, much as the Thunderbolt 4 specifications are similar to USB4. Both Thunderbolt 5 and USB5 are expected to be on the market by early 2022, along with Intel’s next-generation CPUs.

