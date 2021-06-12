Tiny Tina’s Wonderland Coming In Early 2022

The Borderlands universe is no stranger to absurdity, and now one of the most popular characters is ready to take the next level. In Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, a new standalone game from Gearbox, players will explore a fantasy world brought to life by Tiny Tina. Following the success of Borderlands 3 in 2019, Tiny Tina takes the Borderlands universe into a fantasy realm in this stand-alone game, giving players a new co-op campaign centered around stories for up to four players.

Players can create and customize multi-class characters and unleash monsters that lurk in treasure-filled dungeons. The game is set to be released to the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, and as with other Borderlands titles, it features a story-driven co-op campaign for four players at once.

As a spin-off of Borderlands and due for release in early 2022, the game will feature the voices of Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes-Arnett, and Ashley Burch who will return to sing the titular Tiny Tina. Despite its connection to the original game, it is not considered a Borderlands game.

Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford said Tiny Tinas Wonderland has been in development for over 10 years. After speculation about the game for the last six months, it was determined that “Wonderland” and “Tiny Tina Wonderland” were protected by EUIPO on 4 December 2020.

The trailer ends with Tiny Tina herself appearing to add her name to the title and asking the audience to take the initiative, a nod to Dungeons & Dragons and its Borderlands counterpart, Bunker Badass, a game she played in Borderlands 2 DLC Assault on the Dragon Keep. For those familiar with the Borderlands franchise, Tiny Tina is probably best known for being known as Tiny Tina, the best of the Borderlands NPCs.

