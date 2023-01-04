To watch Porn in Louisiana, you must now validate your driver’s license

In Louisiana, a new rule was enacted at the beginning of the year. The new law mandates internet publishers to check users ages if their website has more pornography than 33.3%.

Pornhub now demands that users confirm their age through the LA Wallet app. It is a digital wallet for Louisiana state driver’s licenses in compliance with this law. This week, Louisianans hoping to access online porn for their New Year’s celebrations encountered a requirement for age verification.

Motherboard reports that other well-known adult websites have not yet implemented age verification. However, under the new legislation, pornographic websites may be held liable for losses brought on by minors accessing such information.

Hello from the surveillance state of Louisiana. People in Louisiana have to use their drivers license to go to pornhub. This is truly wild. Under his eye. https://t.co/uji6Jo3Tde pic.twitter.com/pVKEeVcCGw — Public Defendering (@fodderyfodder) January 2, 2023

“Due to advances in technology, the universal availability of the internet, and limited age verification requirements, minors are exposed to pornography earlier in age,” the legislation says. “Pornography contributes to the hyper-sexualization of teens and prepubescent children and may lead to low self-esteem, body image disorders, an increase in problematic sexual activity at younger ages, and an increased desire among adolescents to engage in risky sexual behavior.”

Representative Laurie Schlegel (R-LA), the author of this legislation. R-LA also campaigned for legislation that would have made it unlawful for transgender teenagers to engage in school sports according to their gender identity. Schlegel was a therapist for sex addiction before taking office in 2021.

Olivia Snow, a sex worker, lecturer, and research fellow at UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry expressed her concern over the verification. She claims that the verifications are a part of a “sex panic.” Even though new legislation forbids age verification websites from keeping users’ personal information, Snow thinks that data breaches may still be a worry for some porn users.

Porn websites like Pornhub and OnlyFans demand age authentication

To combat nonconsensual content and child sexual abuse material, websites like PornHub and OnlyFans. They demand performers to authenticate their age and identity (CSAM). But if customers have to provide legal documentation to watch porn, they might go to other websites instead, where the content might not be as thoroughly reviewed.

SESTA/FOSTA and Louisiana’s Act 440 are examples of laws marketed as supporting children’s safety. However, this legislation makes it more challenging for sex workers to perform their tasks safely. Additionally, in some instances, these rules have made it harder for law enforcement to stop sex trafficking.

Backpage.com, which sex workers used as a tool to assist them in screening in-person clients. It was confiscated by the Department of Justice in 2018. Indiana police reported that it became more challenging to apprehend those running sex trafficking operations. As the site was shut down for money laundering and sex trafficking and it created challenges.