Top 10 best PHP Development Companies of 2021

It is estimated that PHP powers about 80% of the web. Today, PHP is the most popular server-side scripting language globally, extensively used in building web applications. If you have a web development project for your brand or organization, you must have considered hiring a PHP developer.

This post highlights the top 15 PHP development companies globally to help narrow your scope when scouting for potential partners for your project. The companies listed here have been featured in some of the top and most trusted review platforms, have impressive reviews and testimonials from past clients, and have demonstrated substantive technical competencies in applying PHP in development.

Saigon Technology is a leading custom software company based in Vietnam. It was founded in 2012 and has since remained committed to keeping up with modern tech trends and upholding best industry practices in delivering affordable and high-quality software solutions for SMEs and established enterprises globally.

Behind its success is a team of over 180 software engineers with expertise in PHP, .NET Core, Ruby on Rails, ReactJS, Angular, and Java, among other top frameworks and technologies. The company provides clients with reliable and innovative solutions in web development, mobile application development, business application development, and custom software solutions through them.

Since its inception, Saigon Technology has worked with more than 100 clients globally to deliver more than 800 projects across domains. But beyond expanding its portfolio, the company has also built its reputation as a leading custom software development and software outsourcing company in the global tech industry, as evident from the various awards and recognitions and high client ratings.

The technical expertise, admirable reputation, and cost-effective services make Saigon Technology a worthy inclusion in the list of top PHP development companies.

Fingent is a leading software development firm based in New York in the United States. It was established in 2003 and has since worked with hundreds of clients globally in delivering reliable and impactful software solutions that solve complex business problems. Its scope of services includes custom software development, enterprise software development, product development, web application development, mobile application development, cloud application development, SAP, and system integration. It also specializes in helping clients leverage emerging disruptive technologies such as AR, VR, MR, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and the Internet of Things.

Fingent employs modern software development principles and practices to ensure they meet all clients’ needs and create impactful software products that meet the highest quality standards.

JustCoded embraces constant change and evolution and prides itself in its commitment to adhering to its service delivery’s highest quality standards. Based in London, United Kingdom, JustCoded has established a name as a top-notch PHP Development Company specializing in offering trusted software development solutions.

The company’s services are focused on various domains, each having built onto the firm’s extensive portfolio of projects. Its team of developers comprises highly experienced and highly skilled professionals capable of transforming a client’s vision into a fully functional software output. Further, the extensive clientele and admirable reputation in the industry adds to its appeal as a trusted PHP development company.

Iflexion specializes in providing mobile app development, enterprise software development, and custom software development to clients across top industries globally. The company has been in existence for over 20 years and has built a strong reputation as a reliable software development company, having worked with more than 500 clients from small and medium-sized businesses to fortune 500 companies.

Behind this success is a team of over 850 highly competent, talented, and qualified professionals. They have demonstrated their expertise in utilizing top technologies and frameworks to deliver over 1500 projects in more than 30 countries. The experience, technical expertise, and attractive pricing make Iflexion a leading software solutions provider globally.

The Software House ranks highly among top software development companies in Poland. For over five years, the company has proven its expertise as a top PHP developer, with its services showcasing its expertise in building web and mobile applications for commercial and enterprise markets.

Within the firm’s organs is a team of highly experienced professionals specializing in top frameworks and technologies in the industries. By applying their knowledge and skills, they have developed some popular software apps such as Brickvest, Syerise, and Smarum, among others.

With over 21 active strategic partnerships, high ratings and client reviews, proven competencies, and an extensive portfolio of successful projects, The Software House is well-placed to take up to be part of your project as a PHP developer.

HQ Software is a software development company specializing in delivering full-cycle custom software development services across industries. Set on a course to help enterprises achieve digital transformation, HQ Software combines a blend of technical expertise, industry experience, and a client-focused approach to development.

The company boasts of expertise in PHP, AR, VT, and IoT, among other top technologies. Its services include full-cycle IoT development, AR and VR solutions, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, custom software development, and technology consulting. In delivering these services, the company complies with the industry’s highest quality standards for assured success to clients.

HQ Software has been in the industry since 2001 and has since worked on hundreds of projects for clients across various domains. This has helped it build a strong portfolio and cement its position as a leader in the industry, as evident from the positive client reviews and awards and recognitions on its shelf.

Hidden Brains is an enterprise software and IT consulting firm specializing in providing unmatched IT services, including PHP development, mobile development, mobile development, and cloud development. Since its inception over 17 years ago, Hidden Brains has demonstrated its expertise in PHP development by delivering transformational results that incorporate best industry practices and techniques. Further, it has built a strong portfolio of web development projects for small, medium, and established enterprises across industries.

With over 120 PHP experts, the company has completed more than 2000 PHP projects across 30 industries. Its services include custom PHP web application development, full-stack PHP development, PHP API development and integrations, PHP framework development, PHP CMS/platforms development, and back-end and web services.

With strengths in expertise, experience, and level of innovation, Hidden Brains has all the attributes of a reliable PHP development company you would need for your project.

Belatrix Software is a leading PHP development company based in Latin America. It specializes in providing end-to-end mobile application and software development services that delight clients. Its services include software development, software testing, UX design and development, cloud services, and consultancy and innovation.

Belatrix Software has built a strong reputation as a leading provider of software solutions. Its commitment to quality and meeting clients’ expectations has earned notable clients, including Disney, Adobe, BCP, and AoL. The extensive experience, a strong portfolio of clients and completed projects, and proven expertise in developing complex software products, Belatrix Software has all the attributes required in an ideal PHP development company.

Bluespark boasts of having worked with an extensive number of high profile clients globally, including UCLA, Duke University, United Nations World Food Programme, The Henry and Rose Pearlman Foundation, and Ralph Lauren, among others. Beyond these, it also has a strong portfolio of projects for the eCommerce sector. This is a true testament to its admirable reputation globally as a trusted software solutions provider.

Bluespark specializes in providing trusted web application development, mobile application development, eCommerce development, and custom software development for brands, organizations, and institutions. It has a team of highly talented professionals and PHP developers ready to help transform your ideas into innovative software products to help propel your business to its objectives.

Urban Insight was established in 1997 as a digital design agency. The company is based in Los Angeles, California, in the United States and specializes in providing digital strategy, web design, and web development services. Having worked on more than 500 successful projects for clients across various domains, the company boasts of having extensive experience and expertise in leveraging PHP and other top technology stacks to transform clients’ ideas into innovative software solutions.

Urban Insight has worked with some notable, distinguished clients, including the University of South Carolina, Legal Services Corporations, Japanese American National Museum, American Library Association, and United States Department of Energy. This portfolio of high-profile clients demonstrates its commitment to quality and meeting the client’s needs. Overall, Urban Insight works by putting clients’ needs ahead, customizing solutions to meet clients’ unique strategic objectives.

Conclusion

Choosing the right PHP development company for your project is never easy. Hopefully, the companies listed here will help you identify an ideal one for your project. Overall, your choice of an ideal partner will depend on the technical skills they bring to the table, the level of expertise your project demands, the company location, quality standards, and your budget constraints.