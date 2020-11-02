Top 7 Ways to Hide Your IP Address in 2021

Hiding your Internet Protocol (IP) address is not rocket science; you only need to have the right tools for the job.

In fact, millions of people today choose to hide their IP as a measure for internet security; it helps you to anonymously surf the internet reducing the risk of being targeted by cybercriminals.

Besides, you get access to geo-blocked sites and negate IP bans. Well, for whatever reason you are looking to hide your IP, there are a whole lot of different ways that you can implement to achieve internet anonymity.

Below are some of the most effective methods to hide your IP address.

Prior to that, let’s try and understand the very basics of IP technology.

What is an IP address?

The Internet Protocol(IP) is the principal technology of the internet. It is tasked with defining, structuring, and disseminating info packages for point A to B.

All devices with the ability to connect to the internet have a unique IP address number. In other words, an IP address is a pathway to access the internet; you cannot access the internet without it.

Besides, just like your car registration number, the IP address is your online identifier; it shows your physical location and browsing history, among other things. So, do you know your IP address? You can simply Google, “What is my IP address?”.

Ways to hide your IP address

Below are some of the easiest, efficient, and effective ways to mask your IP address. Check them out!

Use a VPN software

It is somewhat one of the most effective ways to maintain anonymity when using the internet. A VPN client works to provide you with a virtual IP address, a different one from that of your device.

The Virtual IP tends to spoof the original one. Literally, the VPN provider will assign you a different IP address, tunneling your internet traffic to the virtual IP.

Besides hiding your IP address, VPN helps encrypt internet traffic, keeping off internet spies. Some of the best VPN software in the market include ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and NordVPN.

It is also a good idea to use VPN for your business. It has a large number of additional features that are highly important for many companies.

Check the ranking of VPNs for iOS

Use a Proxy

Typically, proxies are most similar to VPNs; they both act as “middlemen” between your device and the public internet. Proxy technology works to provide you with a second IP address; on that is different from the real one.

In truth, VPNs can be said to be proxies; only that proxies only serve one purpose while VPN clients provide for a range of functions. Unlike VPNs, proxy services are web-based.

Practically, the proxy servers only work to deliver virtual addresses only.

They do not provide for additional layers of internet security or encrypt internet traffic data. Some of the most common proxy clients include SSL, SSH, or SOCKS proxy.

Use The Onion Router “TOR”

A TOR is an open-source software that allows for anonymous communication through the public network. It can be said to a decentralized network run by thousands of volunteers.

When you connect to the internet using TOR, your internet traffic is routed through a sequence of “nodes”; they are some sort of proxy servers. TOR internet connection is heavily encrypted.

For instance, if you access a website using a TOR, the website will only see the last server in the sequence, often referred to as an exit node. The sequence of host servers makes it practically difficult for anyone trying to trace the original IP address.

The easiest way to use TOR is to download the Tor browser. However, it is essential to note that some websites may restrict access when you use Tor as they are often associated with internet criminal activities.

Change your internet network access

You might not have noticed this, but each time you change your network, your IP address changes as well. In the event that you have IP address issues such as IP blocks, then you might consider changing your network.

For instance, you can choose to access the internet through a private or a public WI-FI network. You can also choose to create a network using your smartphone’s mobile data connection.

If you choose to connect to a public WI-FI hotspot, it is vital to note that they are unsafe and are often hunting ground for hackers looking to steal personal data. If you have to use one, go for a WI-FI network with a password.

Using a VPN, you can connect to public Wi-Fi safely.

Learn how businesses can

Ask your ISP to change your IP

Typically, Internet Service Providers decide who gets what IP address. Conversely, if you feel that your IP address is compromised, then you should consider calling them with a request to change it. The process is relatively easy. However, do not expect it to be a static one.

Most IP addresses are dynamic; they keep on changing. Remember, IP addresses are recycled to preserve their limited number.

If you need a static one, then it might take some time and more paperwork.

Use a NAT Firewall

This is only practical for people using a wireless router to connect to the internet. If you fall under this category, then you are most likely using a Network Address Translation (NAT) Firewall.

Typically, a NAT Firewall allows many devices to use the same public IP but unique private IP addresses.

Let’s say; the public IP address acts as a mask to the private IP addresses for the various connected devices, which prevents unsolicited inbound communication with other dangerous computer networks on the internet.

Unplug your modem to force an IP change

Did you know unplugging your modem and reconnecting it could facilitate an IP change?

Well, this, however, does not always happen. It only works if your ISP is using dynamic IP addresses, whereby IP addresses are recycled when they are not in use.

For instance, you could have your old IP recycled for a new IP address when you reconnect your modem. The longer you leave your modem unplugged, the more likely this method will work; let’s say several hours.

Conclusion

Hiding has proven to be an essential step towards ensuring internet security.

And while the reasons to hide one’s IP address may vary from person to person, the methods are often either of the above.

They have all proven effective in helping internet users hide their internet identity or show a different IP.

Among them, I would like to recommend the use of VPN clients. It is much easy to use, safer and has additional benefits all the same.