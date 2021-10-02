Top best deals you can grab for this Amazon Great India Festival 2021

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is set to start on October 3 for everyone, but Prime members have had early access to the offer since today. Similar to last year’s Christmas season sale, the sale will run for nearly a month. Aside from these fundamental savings, customers may additionally get a 10% discount using their HDFC Bank debit or credit card. There are also a variety of bundled offers available, such as product swaps, payment incentives, and other cashback deals on specific items.

While many things, including electronics, appliances, and cellphones, are expected to be heavily discounted during this sale, one product category to keep an eye out for is smartwatches. Smartwatches will be offered with up to a 50% discount during the sale.

Offers for Mobile phones

Apple iPhone 11 slashed to Rs. 38,999

Believe it or not! During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, Apple’s iPhone 11 price is reduced to Rs. 38,999. This is the lowest pricing for the 64GB version we’ve seen since it was introduced in India. Amazon’s sale also includes a bundled exchange offer, which may result in immediate savings of up to Rs. 15,000 on the iPhone 11 (depending on the phone’s brand and model, condition, and even area). When you pay using an HDFC Bank card, you will receive an additional 10% instant discount. So, if you’re seeking a less expensive iPhone, you’ve come to the correct place.

Apple iPhone XR slashed to Rs. 32,999

Aside from the Apple iPhone 11, consider the Apple iPhone XR! Amazon reduced the price of Apple’s iPhone XR to Rs. 32,999 during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. (Rs. 47,900 MRP) If you want to switch to iOS for less than Rs. 30,000, the iPhone XR is still a good option. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale in October provides a combination exchange deal on the iPhone XR worth up to Rs. 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE slashed to Rs. 36.990

Talking about androids, During Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this week, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for an all-time low price of Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999). After the last price drop, that’s a really good deal on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The bundled exchange offer might increase the value of the purchase by up to Rs. 15,000 more. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and a triple rear camera system are standard on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series slashed to Rs. 44,990

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for Rs. 44,990 during its Great Indian Festival sale this month (MRP Rs. 86,000). The Galaxy Note 20 also includes an Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, a no-cost EMI plan, and an HDFC Bank instant refund offer. The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 990 CPU and comes with 8GB of RAM. The phone includes a quad-camera system with 64 megapixels on the back and a front-facing camera with 10 megapixels.

iQoo Z3 5G gets a cut to Rs. 17,990

Vivo sub-brand iQoo’s Z3 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available for Rs. 17,990. The phone comes with a slew of enticing bundled offers, including up to 9 months of no-cost EMI plans, six months of free screen replacement coverage, and a bundled exchange offer. The Snapdragon 768G SoC powers the iQoo Z3 5G, which supports 55W FlashCharge.

Redmi Note 10 Pro slashed to Rs. 16,499

Xiaomi’s smartphones don’t get much of a discount during promotional deals, but that’s mainly because they’re already reasonably priced. During the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is now available on Amazon for Rs. 16,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999). If you’re seeking to upgrade from an outdated smartphone, the combined exchange deal might save you up to Rs. 15,000 (maximum). The Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor and has 6GB of RAM.

Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick to be priced at Rs. 2,199

The Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is an excellent opportunity to get Amazon devices at a discount. If you’re in the market for a new TV this year or currently have a dumb one, turn it into a smart one by installing the Fire TV Stick. Amazon is discounting both the third-generation and the 4K versions. This month, the current third-generation Fire TV Stick is available for Rs. 2,199, while the 4K version is available for Rs. 2,999. In any event, purchasing the latter makes more sense because it is more powerful and useable if you decide to upgrade to a 4K TV later on (assuming you don’t already have one).

Kindle e-readers will be priced at Rs. 6,299

If you want to read, you should get a Kindle ebook reader. Amazon is offering discounts on a number of Kindle devices during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this month. The most affordable model is the 10th generation Kindle, which is now available for Rs. 6,299 (MRP Rs. 7,999), while the 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite is available for Rs. 10,299 for Great Indian Festival sale in October. That an all Kindle Oasis 10th generation tablet has also been lowered in price to Rs. 17,999. (MRP Rs. 21,999).

Echo Smart Speakers

Amazon is providing a discount on the whole lineup of Echo smart speakers during the Great Indian Festival sale in October. The Echo Show 5 (2021 model) is presently selling for Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999), whereas the Echo Studio, which is seldom discounted, is currently being sold for Rs. 17,999. (Rs. 22,999 MRP) If you’re just getting started with a smart home system, the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation is currently Rs. 1,999 and comes with a smart LED lightbulb.

Best deals on other electronic devices

AirPods Pro Rs. 16,990

Here’s an offer that may be gone by the time you read this! During the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this month, Amazon has reduced the price of the AirPods Pro to Rs. 16,990. This is one of the best deals we’ve found on TWS earbuds this year. The combined HDFC Bank quick discount offer might sweeten this incredible deal even further. If the price has kept you on the fence all along, now is the time to reap the benefits of your patience.

Apple Watch SE at Rs. 19,990

The Apple Watch SE 40mm is another excellent offer during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The smartwatch is now available for the lowest price since its introduction, at Rs. 19,900. (MRP Rs. 29,900). The icing on the cake is the 10% immediate discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. This offer may expire before you finish your breakfast.

Apple iPad Air 2020 at Rs. 42,900

The price of Apple’s iPad Air 2020 model is now Rs. 42,900. (MRP Rs. 54,900). This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this iPad model since it first became available in India. The iPad Air 2020 features Apple’s A14 Bionic processor and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone.

Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro will be availed for Rs. 9,490

During Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this month, the Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro TWS earbuds are available for an effective price of Rs. 9,490. There’s a Rs. 500 voucher on the product page that you may use to get an extra discount on top of the already-discounted price. The Galaxy Ear Buds Pro earbuds include ‘intelligent’ ANC, which claims to remove 99 percent of the nouse.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop at Rs. 56,990

This Christmas season, are you looking for a large gaming laptop? As part of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, Asus’ TUG Gaming F15 laptop is presently available for Rs. 56,990 (MRP Rs. 84,990). There is an exchange offer that might bring you up to Rs. 17,850 in additional instant savings. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 CPU from the 10th generation, together with 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and Windows 10 pre-installed. An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 chipset featuring 4GB of video RAM will be used for graphics.

Jabra Elite 75t TWS at Rs. 7,999

Following last year’s deal on the Jabra Elite 65t, Amazon is currently selling the Jabra Elite 75t for Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) this sale. That’s a really good deal given these earbuds include ANC and lengthy battery life.

Also Read: