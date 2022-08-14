Top tech news of the week: August 8- August 14, 2022

Top tech news from August 8- August 14:

Jio Phone 5G to soon come to India:

Reports this week specified how Jio has completed the planning of its 5G coverage in the 1000 cities in India. Now it seems like Jio Phone 5G could soon come to India, as it launched the Jio Phone Next in partnership with Google last year.

Telegram CEO blames Apple for the inability to get updates:

The chief executive officer of Telegram, Pavel Durov blamed Apple Inc on his Telegram channel. He called out the tech giant’s vague review system which is stopping the messaging service from rolling out a newer update of the app.

Google freezes hiring to make existing employees to work better:

Newer reports show how Alphabet Inc’s Google is making sure present employees are working harder for yet one more week as it stops hiring new people. The two sources confirming this are part of the current workforce of the company.

WhatsApp’s new set of privacy features:

This week, messaging platform WhatsApp confirmed the new range of privacy features it is set to introduce. These include allowing people to hide their online status, exiting groups without letting others know, blocking screenshots of certain messages.

Elon Musk teases his own social media site:

As his legal fight with social media platform Twitter continues, Musk talks about his social media platform showing that he was much familiar with the domain X.com.

Meta CEO hints at future job cuts at the company:

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg conducted an internal call with the workers. He made announcements regarding cancellations of Meta Days and spoke of how there are employees who are not doing much, and need to be laid off.

VLC Media Player banned and blocked in India:

As VLC Media Players gets banned in the country, it says how it is not sure why the government would not explain the ban. The VideoLAN director even referred to the ban reports, specifying how it is working on certain ISPs, and not on anything else.

Nykaa hires new Vice President:

E-commerce giant Nykaa hired Unilever’s Vishal Gupta as the executive Vice President for consumer beauty brands, who had studied in IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, holding almost 30 years of experience.

Info Edge not in hurry to sell stakes:

Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani stated how IT company Info Edge is not in a rush to sell its stakes in the companies Zomato and Policybazaar, though it may review the possibility from time to time.