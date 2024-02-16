The merger of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with Donald Trump’s media and technology company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), was approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday. This opens the door for Truth Social, the social media company that Trump founded after being prohibited from using it on several large platforms, to go public with a possible $10 billion valuation.

Regulatory Hurdles Cleared, Stock Rise Follows:

The permission is a major step forward for TMTG, which has been struggling for the previous two years to become public. In the past, DWAC disclosed information that the SEC believed to be inaccurate, which resulted in a $18 million settlement. A few DWAC stockholders have filed legal challenges against the acquisition. DWAC shares increased 16% to $50.49 in afternoon trade on Thursday after the SEC obstacle was cleared.

Valuation Questions and Challenges:

Even if the estimated $10 billion valuation sounds high, it’s important to remember that it represents just over half of Elon Musk’s considerably more valuable and well-known social media platform, X, in terms of market capitalization. The long-term viability of Truth Social, which largely serves Trump supporters and has had difficulty drawing in a wider user base, is another ongoing source of concern. Additionally, the platform has been accused of spreading hate speech and false information.

Uncertainties and Possible Obstacles:

Even with the SEC’s approval, there are still some unknowns surrounding the acquisition. One of the challenges comes from Patrick Orlando, the former CEO of DWAC, who was instrumental in the creation of the SPAC and now leads the organization that sponsors it. He may sabotage the process because he has voiced his objection to the merger. Furthermore, DWAC shareholders must approve the acquisition; some may decide to redeem their shares rather than take part in the combined company.

Trump’s Political Ambitions and Platform’s Future:

The future of Truth Social and the merger’s success are closely related to Trump’s political aspirations. Should Trump choose to seek election as president in 2024, the platform may gain from his political actions and heightened media coverage. However, given its specialized customers and the continuous difficulties with content regulation, some observers think that Truth Social may find it difficult to compete with mainstream platforms even with Trump’s involvement.

SPAC Market and Political Division:

The Trump-DWAC merger demonstrates how SPACs, or “blank-check companies,” continue to be a popular choice for businesses looking to go public. It also prompts questions about the dangers that come with SPACs, namely the possibility of inflated values and the lack of proven financial track records. Furthermore, because Truth Social targets a specific group of people and could worsen already-existing tensions, the agreement highlights the growing political division in the US.

Conclusion:

For TMTG and Truth Social, the SEC’s clearance of the Trump-DWAC merger is a momentous occasion. However, there are still several obstacles in the way of achieving long-term viability and a successful public listing. The platform’s future is expected to be greatly impacted by things like Trump’s political actions, its capacity to draw in a larger user base, and how well it handles concerns about content control. In the end, the transaction represents a microcosm of the broader patterns of political division, SPAC popularity, and the continuous struggle for supremacy in the world of social media.