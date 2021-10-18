Twitter buzzes with excitement as DC FanDome 2021 brings with it a torrent of surprises.

Twitter has another reason to be excited about as the DC FanDome 2021 brought with it amazing treats for fans to be ecstatic about. The major highlight that commanded the attention of all the fans alike was ‘The Batman’ trailer. The event in general provided the fans a peep into the future of the DC Extended Universe and what the future has in store for them. From the excitement and buzz, it seems like they have quite a number of things to be excited about. The much-awaited Batman trailer with Robert Pattinson taking over the cape of the much-loved character has resulted in a multitude of reactions and responses from fans who cannot keep calm. Twitter has been brimming with excited reactions and responses ever since the event unleashed a wave of energetic excitement.

The Major Highlights

The DC FanDome 2021 was expected to bring the fans to the tip of their seats with excitement. And from the reactions and responses that have been flooding Twitter, it seems like the event has successfully accomplished that mission to the fullest. The snippets from the event seem rather promising and worth looking forward to. As stated earlier, the show-stealer was the much-anticipated trailer of ‘The Batman’ with Pattinson taking up the lead role. Apart from ‘The Batman,’ fans also got a glimpse of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and Peacemaker starring John Cena.

The event was kickstarted by Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. The excitement was on point as fans were treated with glimpses of the behind-the-scenes and cast experiences. Dwayne Johnson as the antihero is surely going to ruffle some feathers. Fans are all set to watch him in action as the movie will hit the theatres on July 29, 2022, as per the schedule.

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️ He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around…#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

Bits and pieces from Aquaman 2 which will hit theatres on the 16th of December next year also added to the excitement and buzz. It looks like the fans are eager to see Jason Momoa again donning the Aquaman costume with finesse and perfection. A sneak peek into the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Peacemaker also left the fans in awe and wonder as they are eager for more. However, the star of the event was the grand trailer of ‘The Batman’, and yes! we are eagerly waiting to see Robert Pattinson as the protector of Gotham. Pattinson seems determined to exceed expectations as he proved his critics wrong by presenting a picture as menacing and aggressive and dark as is expected of the caped crusader. He has definitely grasped the assignment to the fullest. Another treat that added to the overall buzz was Zoe Kravitz as the badass Batwoman. Seems like we have a full-on treat in order and we cannot wait! And if that is not enough we have shows like ‘The Flash!’ and ‘The Sandman’ to look forward to. Here are a few reactions and responses from Twitter that reflect the buzz and excitement created by the event.

Looking for perfection? Here is a sample.

Vengeance has arrived at #DCFanDome. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now! Only in theaters March 4. ♥️ this tweet to get reminders when tickets go on sale and when #TheBatman lands in theaters. pic.twitter.com/34okmV6x7b — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 16, 2021

Very little love for Supes at #DCFanDome. pic.twitter.com/jy0G9R2kyC — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) October 17, 2021