Owned by Elon Musk Text message/SMS method two-factor authentication (2FA) is only available to accounts with active Twitter Blue subscriptions, according to Twitter. To log into the microblogging platform using 2FA, you must also input a code or security key in addition to your password.

Then, how do you protect your Twitter account?

Formerly, Twitter offered security keys, authentication applications, and SMS messages as its three 2FA alternatives. But now that Twitter has made SMS authentication solely available to paying customers, regular users who do not wish to spend 900 per month for a Twitter Blue membership only have two possibilities.

I Using the app for authentication

ii) Using security keys

An authentication app is what?

Mobile applications known as authentication apps strengthen user accounts’ security. Users must register for an account and connect it to their social network and other internet accounts. They will have to provide their regular login credentials as well as a one-time code created using the time-based one-time password (TOTP) algorithm of the authentication app to access the account.

How to register for a Twitter account using an app for authentication

The procedures listed below can be used to secure the account utilising authentication apps:

Install any authentication software, including 1Password, Google Authenticator, Authy, and Duo Mobile.

2. Choose “Security and account access” under “Settings and Support” in the Twitter settings menu. Choose “Security” first, then “Two-factor authentication.”

3. This page shows all three choices. Switch on the “Authentication app” option and deactivate the “Text message” option.

4. Choose “Get Started.”

5. Open the authentication app that was downloaded and scan the QR code that was displayed on the Twitter website. You may also opt to enter the code into the authentication app to connect it to your Twitter account if you can’t scan the QR code with your camera.

By inputting the six-digit numerical number shown on your login app, you may finish the setup procedure.

A security key

While login into an online account or service, a security key is a tangible tool used to confirm the identity of the user. It necessitates the user to physically own the device to verify oneself, in contrast to other 2FA techniques like SMS codes or authentication applications.

After placing the security key into a USB port or wirelessly attaching it to the device, the user must touch the security key or push a button on it to log into an online account.

Using a desktop security key to register

The actions listed below can be used to secure the account using security keys:

1. To begin, activate the “Security key” option here, continuing from Step 3 of the previous procedure.

2. Press the “Start” key.

3. The key(s) can be connected to your computer by a USB connection, Bluetooth, NFC, or both.

4. Complete the configuration according to the on-screen directions.

5. Your security key(s) will be accessible after completion under the Manage security keys area of Two-factor authentication. Your security key(s) can then be renamed, deleted, or replaced at any time, and new security keys can be added to your account.

Users should be informed that to add or log in to their account using a security key, they will require the most recent version of a compatible browser, such as Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, or Safari.