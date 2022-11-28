Twitter Saga: Ireland court blocked Elon from firing employees 

As Elon Musk continues with the mass layoffs around the social media platform Twitter, a court of Ireland has therefore blocked the billionaire and the CEO of Twitter, Elon musk from further laying off employees from the network.

The court specifically barred Elon from terminating a top executive employee of the firm, Sinead McSweeney.

The High Court of Ireland on Friday approved an injunction to Vice President for public policy of Twitter, Sinead McSweeney. She has been temporarily saved from termination until the court considers her termination completely.

According to McSweeney, she claimed to have received “mixed messages” from the platform. According to local media reports, McSweeney never received a severance package but was sealed out of Twitter’s Dublin office and couldn’t enter the company’s worker network.

The case came to light when Elon sacked thousands of Twitter employees around the sphere. An estimated two-thirds of Twitter’s initial 7,500 employees have been terminated.

It is still a matter of confusion whether Elon is done with the layoffs or not as last week, he declared that the layoffs are over and that the company is ready to begin a fresh recruitment process again.

In a recent debate over Twitter’s profile of whether the platform is Republican or neutral, he clarified in a meeting that his leadership was a “moderate” not “right-wing” takeover of the company. Other employees questioned him on whether the platform might shift to Texas.

“If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case,” he responded. “This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter.”

“To be the digital town square, we must represent people with a wide array of views even if we disagree with those views,” he continued.

He proceeded to assert that the company should concentrate more on Twitter’s influence overseas, especially in Japan.

“It may seem as though Twitter is U.S.-centric but if anything it’s Japan-centric,” he said, according to the Verge. “There are roughly the same number of daily active users in Japan as there are in the U.S., despite the fact that Japan has one-third of the population of the U.S.”

After Elon’s acquisition, Twitter witnessed a series of changes in every department. More than 1000 employees have resigned on their own and thousands have been terminated by the new head of the company.