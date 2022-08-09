Duex Plus – Portable Monitor Screen ideal for Apple Mac – Review

Do laptop screens look smaller for you? Here you can have a look at this Duex Plus accessory which is a portable monitor screen that is ideal for Apple Macs to expand their display size.

However, the best part about the Duex Plus portable laptop screen is the portability factor which will be helping to expand its size any time we need and anywhere we need which will of course give an instant boost in productivity. This new accessory has been developed by MobilePixels.

Duex Plus – What does it feature?

Duex Plus has introduced after getting $3 million plus in the success of two crowdfunding campaigns. Although there is a smaller variant to the Duex Plus which is the Duex Lite and comes with a little fewer features compared to its bigger variant.

Getting to the hardware side of the Duex Plus, you will be getting to see a 13.3-inch bigger screen which comes with an aspect ratio of 16:9, and also the screen features 1080P FULL HD resolution too. Although this is not just a simple monitor, it comes with many features which will make things a little easy for productivity work.

The Duex Plus comes with the support for Auto Rotation which will be helping to sense the orientation automatically. Also, you get to see Hybrid Signals supports which will be helping towards ultra-fast video transmission and for better portability, the Duex Plus screen comes with the support for a sliding lid which will be helping you to protect your display when it’s not in use and it has the ability it attaches itself on the backside of the laptop too.

MobilePixels has also made sure about the comforts of its users! This new screen also supports Eye Care Mode which fully reduces the blue light coming out from the screen. The laptop screen is not compatible with Apple Macs but also it will be supporting Android smartphones and Nintendo Switch too.

Also, there is a great advantage with having this new extended display as it will be also bundling MS office apps that can be used for families and small businesses.

The MS office apps you will get to access after purchasing this screen are MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, MS Outlook, MS Teams, and MS OneNote too and the access provided to the users will be on a lifetime basis.

Duex Plus – Price

As far as pricing is concerned, Duex Plus by Mobile Pixels with the Microsoft Office for Mac is getting a straight discount of 53% and the display screen which is priced at $648 is now discounted to $299.99.

Conclusion – Should you buy it?

Although, if you’re a working professional then this new laptop extender display can be a great choice for you to have a look at. This laptop screen is a great accessory to work in boosting productivity. Considering the discounts going on the product, this new Duex Plus can be a great choice for many of us to go with.