Uber Eats threatens to suspend a customer’s account if they purchase alcohol too frequently.

Uber Eats is tracking how many alcohol orders you place, and one client is upset about being called out for having “a few.”

“Our systems show you’ve placed a few alcohol orders over the past few weeks,” said an email sent to an unidentified Australian customer, who then shared it on Reddit.

It went on to explain that if the “ordering pattern” continued, the customer’s account might be put on hold or elevated for further consideration.

“Experts recommend no more than ten standard drinks each week,” Uber advised.

news.com.au comprehends Uber Eats started sending these signals in August, and there are no maximum alcohol ordering limits to prevent users from over-ordering.

DrinkWise was mentioned in the email. Since 2016, when it began a campaign against drunk driving, Uber has had a connection with the non-profit organisation, and it expanded its participation in 2018 when Uber Eats first enabled alcohol delivery in Melbourne, Australia.

Before giving out an order, an Uber Eats delivery driver must scan a customer’s ID in the app to ensure they are over the age of 18 and are not visibly inebriated.

If a person is underage or visibly intoxicated, Uber pays the driver to return the alcohol to the retailer.