Ukrainian Esports Team Na’Vi Says It Is ‘Not Going To Leave The Country’

Natus Vincere, the Ukrainian esports team, also known as Na’vi, announced that the entire Natus Vincere organization is dedicated to supporting those affected by Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. On Friday, Natus Vincere issued a statement about Ukraine where the esports organization is based and the future of its teams and employees. Ukrainian esports organization Natus Vincere, also known as Na’vi, issued a press release on the group’s next steps in the ongoing Russian invasion, saying that almost all of its employees are in Ukraine and will not be leaving.

Natus Vincere (aka Na’vi) is one of the oldest and most successful esports teams in the industry. Na’vi is probably one of the oldest and most profitable esports organizations currently active. On March 1, NaVi announced its official separation from ESForce and its affiliates, including the Russian esports team Virtus. pro, which was recently suspended from ESL competitions under its own name.

They will also continue to support not only their teams but also their employees. Natus Vincere has stated that they will still be able to pay staff and players, but they will have to review their policies in the future, which could result in team changes. However, Na’vi also stated that it would launch programs in support of the Ukrainian people and continue to oppose the Russian invasion. The fact is that their headquarters is located in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. “More than 90% of its employees are now in Ukraine and will not leave the country”.

“They defend the city as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and territorial defense, provide assistance in Ukraine as volunteers, or simply take care of their loved ones. We take people out of, probably, the most emergency areas and help them find housing. Now we stick together and help each other, ”the group said in a message.

“Now more than ever it is important to speak up about what is happening here and support each other. Hopefully, in March we will launch several projects in support of the population of Ukraine. We hope for your understanding and support.”

Big companies from the gaming industry have all suspended their business in Russia and more are following. Massive publishers like Epic and EA have suspended sales and stopped their services in the country, Twitch stops paying Russian streamers and the decreasing value of Russian Ruble has made things difficult for Russian people in the Gaming Industry.