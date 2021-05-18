Upcoming Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro & AirPods Pro Max Won’t Support Hi-Res Lossless Audio Via Apple Music

This latest audio format, on the other hand, would be worthless for Apple’s own audio devices, such as the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Lossless audio will not be supported over Bluetooth on these computers.

Apple sent an official press release yesterday announcing the Hi-Fi Lossless Audio rate for Apple Music subscribers, for those who are unaware. Starting next month, all Apple Music consumers will be able to listen to the new audio format.

It will provide studio-quality recording for its entire repertoire of songs at no extra charge over and above your current subscription.

Apple Music would not support Hi-Res Lossless Audio with AirPods; here’s why.

Apple has reported that its new Hi-Res Lossless audio tier would only fit with wired headsets, and could also include an extra dongle or USB digital to analogue converter, according to recent news. As a result, Apple’s AirPods range is no longer available, as they are fully wireless earbuds and headphones with no cables or dongles.

Apple Lossless Audio is also available as Apple Lossless Audio Codec files. The songs are available in lossless formats ranging from 16-bit 44.1 kHz to 24-bit 48 kHz. Hi-Res Lossless audio, on the other hand, supports 24-bit 192 kHz playback.

When attached to an Apple computer, the AirPods, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro are now limited to the Bluetooth AAC codec. As a result, no AirPods model will be able to access Apple Music’s Hi-Res Lossless music.

When attached via cable, the AirPods Max can be able to play the new format. The corporation has stated, however, that lossless audio would not be able to be streamed using the standard Lightning cable.

Although this is disappointing news for AirPods users, the positive news is that both models will support Apple’s Spatial Audio technology as well as Dolby Atmos.

Users will be able to hear 360-degree audio with AirPods after the release of Hi-Fi lossless audio in Apple Music. Furthermore, it allows musicians to create more engaging audio environments for their audiences.

Apple Music will get a new Hi-Res Lossless Audio rate, as well as support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, in June. Current Apple Music users will be able to use it at no extra charge.

