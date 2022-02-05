Upcoming Earnings Next Week

As an investor or trader, the earning event is the most important part of watching the companies performance and future potentials. This week also many companies are going to show their financial reports and business reports to their shareholders. Below there are some major listed companies that are going to report their earnings report in the next week.

Monday, 7 February

Chegg

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 7. The company’s shares have fallen significantly since its last reported earnings. Investors were surprised to hear that student enrollment at colleges in the U.S. had dropped.

While enrollment trends are unlikely to have changed much since the last time Chegg reported earnings. There is one critical metric that investors should watch. One of Chegg’s competitive advantages is the treasure trove of content it owns. Those interested in the education technology company will want to see how much new content is added when it reports Q4 results.

One of the downsides of Chegg’s business model is that it serves a relatively small, addressable market — mainly college students. The flip side is that Chegg is a dominant player in that market. Chegg is a verb on college campuses now. It’s not rare to hear students tell each other to “Chegg” it. And the core of its competitive advantage is its treasure trove of assets.

Analysts on Wall Street expect Chegg to report revenue of $195.2 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for Q4. If it meets those projections, that would amount to declines of 5.1% and 43.6%, respectively, from the same period a year earlier. Wall Street’s estimate for revenue of $195 million is at the midpoint of what management guided for in the quarter.

Chegg’s stock is down 56% in the past three months. More important than the fourth quarter’s results will be management’s projections for 2022. If it forecasts improving subscriber growth and student enrollment, that could boost the stock higher.

Take-Two Interactive Softwares

Take-Two TTWO, +7.35% shares rallied to finish near session highs, with a gain of 7.3% to close the day at $175.00, rebounding after the news was announced from an initial 2.3% drop to start the day. Videogame stocks have been damaged and publishers’ holiday earnings have not made much of a dent so far; Friday’s announcement just happened to fall before Take-Two is scheduled to report earnings on Monday afternoon, a coincidence not lost on analysts.

In a blog post, Rockstar Games said that in addition to “Grand Theft Auto V” and “Grand Theft Auto Online” coming to Sony Group Corp.’s SONY, +1.01% 6758, +0.12% PlayStation 5 and to Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT, +1.56% Xbox X|S platforms on March 15, the studio was confirming recent speculation concerning the next major iteration of the series, what would ostensibly be called “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey, who has a buy rating and a $200 price target on Take-Two, said Rockstar’s announcement “opens the gates of growth”. It suggested that the game could appear as early as Take-Two’s 2024 fiscal year, which will begin in April of 2023.

Closer to home as far as game releases go, Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz, who has a buy rating and a $231 price target. They said investors were starting to get worried about whether “Grand Theft Auto V” for the PS5 and Xbox X|S would be delayed.

“Having the official launch date now set for March 15th, this risk is off the table,” Uerkwitz said. “We are more confident in a beat/raise expectation for the quarter.”

Tuesday, 8 February

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer PFE to beat expectations when it reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on Feb 8, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company beat earnings expectations by 24.07%.

The drug giant’s performance has been mixed, with the company exceeding earnings expectations in three of the last four quarters while missing in one. The company has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.85%, on average.

Factors to Note

A key contributor to Pfizer’s sales in the fourth quarter is likely to have been its and partner BioNTech’s BNTX COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Sales are expected to be higher than third-quarter sales of $13.0 billion.

Excluding, Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty, operational revenues are expected to decline 1% in the fourth quarter due to a fewer number of selling days compared with the fourth quarter in 2020 and Chantix recall and pause in shipments.

R&D costs are expected to have been higher in the fourth quarter due to incremental spending on COVID-19 vaccines and antiviral medicines as well as other mRNA-based programs.

Peleton

Peloton said Thursday that its fiscal second-quarter revenue will be within its previously forecast range, as it takes actions to slash costs and improve profitability.

However, the company added fewer subscribers in the latest period, which ended Dec. 31, than it had expected.

In a press release preannouncing its financial results, Peloton said it projects it will end the quarter with 2.77 million connected fitness subscribers, versus a forecast range of 2.8 million to 2.85 million. Connected fitness subscribers are people who own a Peloton product and also pay a monthly fee to access the company’s digital workout content.

Average net monthly churn for the quarter is expected to be 0.79%. That’s lower than the 0.82% it reported in the first quarter and slightly above the 0.76% it saw in the year-ago period. The lower the churn rate, the less turnover Peloton is seeing with its user base.

It said it sees total second-quarter revenue of $1.14 billion, which is within the guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion that it previously provided.

And Peloton said adjusted losses — before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It will be in a range of $270 million to $260 million, versus prior guidance for a loss of $350 million to $325 million.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 8, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 27.66%. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 29.49%.

Increased sales of Enphase Energy’s Storage Systems buoyed by solid demand in the solar market are expected to have boosted its shipments. This in turn is projected to boost the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Moreover, the growth of the Enphase installer network, the continued adoption of the high-power IQ 7A product. The growing strength of its AC module partnerships are expected to have bolstered Enphase’s top-line performance.

Further, Enphase started shipping IQ 7+ microinverters to installers in early October. Also, the company introduced Enphase storage systems in both Germany and Belgium in the third quarter. These must-have boosted its fourth-quarter revenues.

Wednesday, 9 February

Walt Disney

Walt Disney (DIS) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company’s earnings picture. But how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.

The earnings report, which is expected to be released on February 9, 2022, might help the stock move higher if these key numbers are better than expectations. On the other hand, if they miss, the stock may move lower.

This entertainment company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +81.3%.

Revenues are expected to be $21.15 billion, up 30.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, the American mobility service provider with operations in over 900 metropolitan areas worldwide, is scheduled to release its fourth quarter (Q4) earnings for 2021 on Monday 9 February 2022.

The Uber Technologies business has had a particularly tough time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Food delivery initiatives have scaled through acquisition and circumstance to support the business, although the hail taxi side mobility service (its core operation) has suffered.

The share price of Uber after correcting along with the tech sector this year, looks to have found near-term support around the 35.05 level.

Uber Technologies expected to post a loss per share in Q4 2021, although the groups mobility operations move closer to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.

Redwood Trust

Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Redwood Trust (RWT) reports results for the quarter ended December 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company’s earnings picture. A powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.

The earnings report, which is expected to be released on February 9, 2022, might help the stock move higher if these key numbers are better than expectations. On the other hand, if they miss, the stock may move lower.

While the sustainability of the immediate price change and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s discussion of business conditions on the earnings call, it’s worth handicapping the probability of a positive EPS surprise.

Thursday, 10 February

Twitter

Twitter (TWTR) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company’s earnings picture. But how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.

The stock might move higher if these key numbers top expectations in the upcoming earnings report, which is expected to be released on February 10. On the other hand, if they miss, the stock may move lower.

While management’s discussion of business conditions on the earnings call will mostly determine the sustainability of the immediate price change and future earnings expectations. It’s worth having a handicapping insight into the odds of a positive EPS surprise.

This short messaging service is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -13.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.57 billion, up 22% from the year-ago quarter.

Affirm Holdings

The market expects Affirm Holdings (AFRM) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company’s earnings picture. But a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.

The earnings report, which is expected to be released on February 10, 2022. It might help the stock move higher if these key numbers are better than expectations. On the other hand, if they miss, the stock may move lower.

While the sustainability of the immediate price change. For future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s discussion of business conditions on the earnings call. It’s worth handicapping the probability of a positive EPS surprise.

This operator of digital commerce platform is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Revenues are expected to be $330.05 million, up 61.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (KO) closed the most recent trading day at $60.56, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500’s daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the world’s largest beverage maker had gained 2.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Coca-Cola will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Which is expected to be February 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.94 billion, up 3.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company’s business outlook.

PG&E

Tihe market expects PG&E (PCG) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company’s earnings picture. But a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.

The stock might move higher if these key numbers top expectations in the upcoming earnings report, which is expected to be released on February 10. On the other hand, if they miss, the stock may move lower.

While the sustainability of the immediate price change and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s discussion of business conditions on the earnings call, it’s worth handicapping the probability of a positive EPS surprise.

Friday, 11 February

Under Armour

The market expects Under Armour (UAA) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company’s earnings picture. But a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.

The stock might move higher if these key numbers top expectations in the upcoming earnings report. Which is expected to be released on February 11. On the other hand, if they miss, the stock may move lower.

While the sustainability of the immediate price change and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s discussion of business conditions on the earnings call. It’s worth handicapping the probability of a positive EPS surprise.