Upcoming Game Releases In 2022

The year 2022 is going to be a big year for video game releases, with many exciting titles due out in the near future. If you were been excited for Elden Ring, remember the next installment of God of War is down the road or even a Saints Row reboot. Many upcoming games are delayed from their original release dates of 2020 or 2021, due to COVID-19.

A new game that is sure to get a lot of hype is God of War Ragnarok. Another hyped game is Starfield, This new IP from Bethesda is being compared to Skyrim, but with space. Originally scheduled for a November release, it’s now being delayed until 2023. Another game to look out for in 2022 is Redfall, a first-person shooter centered around a zombie invasion of the town of Redfall, Massachusetts. It’s a co-op game that’s meant to be played with a friend, or even with the entire family. The trailer for this game gives an idea of its charm.

January kicked off with Elden Ring, and February 2022 shaped up with the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human and the PC release of God of War all pointing to be a great year for video game releases, For the Nintendo fans, April looked promising with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Nintendo Switch Sports. You can’t wait for these titles to come out! With so many great new titles on the horizon, you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on them. Now let us look at the list of Titles scheduled for release in 2022 and beyond. Also below the article will be a section regarding the highly anticipated releases of 2022.

Upcoming Game In August 2022

Two Point Campus – August 9 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC, Switch, Xbox One, and PS4.

Cult Of The Lamb – August 11 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered – August 12 for PC.

Rollerdrome – August 16 for PS5, PS4, PC.

Madden 23 – August 19 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, PC.

Saints Row reboot – August 23 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC, PS4, Xbox One.

Soul Hackers 2 – August 26 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac – August 26 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – August 30 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

Immortality – August 30 for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

F1 Manager 2022 – August 30 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, PC.

Upcoming Game In September 2022

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – September 2 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC.

The Last Of Us Part I – September 2 for PS5.

Lego Brawls – September 2 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch.

Biomutant – September 6 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S.

Steelrising – September 8 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

NBA 2K23 – September 9 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One.

Splatoon 3 – September 9 for Switch.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – September 13 for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

Wayward Strand – September 15 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch.

Metal: Hellsinger – September 15 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

Outer Wilds – September 15 for PS5, XSX.

Soulstice – September 20 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

Evil West – September 20 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox, and PC.

Serial Cleaners – September 22 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Potion Permit – September 22 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC.

The DioField Chronicle – September 22 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC.

Session: Skate Sim – September 22 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, PC.

Grounded – September 27 for XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One, PC.

Deliver Us Mars – September 27 for XBOX SERIES X & S, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

Valkyrie Elysium – September 29 for PS5, PS4.

FIFA 23 – September 30 for PS5, PS4, XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia.

Dying Light 2's first story DLC – September TBC for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Fallout 76: The Pitt – September TBC for PS4, Xbox One, PC.

Upcoming Game In October 2022

Overwatch 2 – October 4 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.

Nier: Automata – October 6 for Switch.

No Man's Sky – October 7 for Switch.

Marvel's Midnight Suns – October 7 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

No More Heroes 3 – October 11 for PS5, PS4, XBOX SERIES X & S, and Xbox One.

A Plague Tale: Requiem – October 18 for XBOX SERIES X & S, PS5, Switch, PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef – October 20 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – October 20 for Switch.

Persona 5 Royal – October 21 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One, PC, Switch.

Scorn – October 21 for XSX/S, PC.

High on Life – October 25 for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

Gotham Knights – October 25 for PS5, XSX/S, PC.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force – October 27 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose – October 28 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Bayonetta 3 – October 28 for Switch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – October 28 for PC, PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, and Xbox One.

Upcoming Game In November 2022

Harvestella – November 4 for Switch, PC.

Humankind – November 4 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One.

Skull and Bones – November 8 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

God of War Ragnarok – November 9 for PS5, PS4.

Valkyrie Elysium – November 11 for PC.

Goat Simulator 3 – November 17 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

Company of Heroes 3 – November 17 for PC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – November 18 for Switch.

Pentiment – November TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One, PC.

Upcoming Game In December 2022

The Callisto Protocol – December 2 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Dragon Quest Treasures – December 9 for Switch.

Upcoming Games of 2022: Yet To Be Announced For 2022 And 2023

Sonic Frontiers – Holiday 2022 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One.

Hogwarts Legacy – Holiday 2022 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PX, PS4, Xbox One.

Portal: Companion Collection – TBC 2022 for Switch.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Q4 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC.

Flashback 2 – Late 2022 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC.

One Piece Odyssey – TBC 2022 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, PC.

DokeV – TBC 2022 for PC, PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One.

Tchia – TBC 2022 for PS5, PC, PS4.

The Witcher 3 – TBC 2022 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S.

Call of Duty: Warzone – TBC 2022 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – TBC 2022 for PC.

Arc Raiders – TBC 2022 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC, PS4, Xbox One.

Gundam Evolution – TBC 2022 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, PC.

Deathverse: Let it Die – TBC 2022 for PS4, PS5.

Little Devil Inside – TBC 2022 for PS5, PS4, PC.

Voidtrain – TBC 2022 for PC.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals – TBC 2022 for PC, Switch, PS4, PS5.

Lost Eidolons – TBC 2022 for XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One, PC.

Blood Bowl 3 – TBC 2022 for PC, PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch.

We Are OFK – TBC 2022 for PC, PS5, PS4.

Dying Light 2 Cloud Version – TBC 2022 for Switch.

Redfall – Q1/Q2 2023 for PC, XBOX SERIES X & S.

Starfield – Q1/Q2 2023 for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – February 9, 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One

Resident Evil 4 Remake – March 23, 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – TBC for PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Xbox One, PC.

Homeworld 3 – TBC 2023 for PC.

Star Trek: Resurgence – TBC 2022 for P55, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC, PS4, Xbox One.

The Outer Worlds 2 – TBC for PC, XBOX SERIES X & S.

Pragmata – TBC 2023 for PS5.

Forspoken – TBC 2023 for PS5, PC.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection – TBC 2022 for PS5, PS4.

Front Mission 1st Remake – TBC 2022 for Switch.

Ark 2 – TBC 2023 for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – TBC 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & SS, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

Kerbal Space Program 2 – TBC 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One.

Layers of Fears – Early 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox – Spring 2023 for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

Forza Motorsport – Spring 2023 for PC, XBOX SERIES X & S.

Final Fantasy 16 – Summer 2023 for PS5.

Stormgate – TBC 2023 for PC.

Super Bomberman R 2 – TBC 2023 for Switch.

Aliens: Dark Descent – TBC 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, PC.

Alan Wake 2 – TBC 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

Exoprimal – TBC 2023 for PS5, PS4.

Payday 3 – TBC 2023 for PC confirmed, consoles TBC.

Stormgate – TBC 2023 for PC.

Street Fighter 6 – TBC 2023 for PS5,

– TBC 2023 for PS5, PS4, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC. Super Bomberman R 2 – TBC 2023 for Switch.

– TBC 2023 for Switch. Aliens: Dark Descent – TBC 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, PC.

– TBC 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, PC. Diablo 4 – TBC 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One, PS4, PC.

– TBC 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One, PS4, PC. Baldur’s Gate 3 full release – TBC 2023 for PC, Stadia.

– TBC 2023 for PC, Stadia. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – TBC 2023 for PS5.

– TBC 2023 for PS5. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice – TBC 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, and PC.

TBC 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, and PC. Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga – TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

– TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC. Everwild – TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

– TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC. State of Decay 3 – TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

– TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake – TBC for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

– TBC for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC. The Elder Scrolls 6 – TBC

– TBC Dragon Age: Dreadwolf – TBC

– TBC The Witcher 4 – TBC

– TBC Indiana Jones – TBC

– TBC Nobody Saves the World – TBC for Xbox One, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

– TBC for Xbox One, XBOX SERIES X & S, PC. Fable – TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

– TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC. Wonder Woman – TBC

– TBC Star Wars Eclipse – TBC

– TBC GTA 6 – TBC

– TBC Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 – TBC

– TBC BioShock 4 – TBC

– TBC Beyond Good and Evil 2 – TBC

– TBC Avowed – TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

– TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC. The Sims 5 – TBC

– TBC Fallout 5 – TBC

– TBC Project 007 – TBC

– TBC Insomniac’s Wolverine – TBC for PS5.

– TBC for PS5. Splinter Cell remake – TBC

– TBC Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake – TBC for PS5.

– TBC for PS5. Metroid Prime 4 – TBC for Switch.

– TBC for Switch. Haunted Chocolatier – TBC

– TBC Project Mara – TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC.

– TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, PC. American Arcadia – TBC for PC, Consoles TBC.

– TBC for PC, Consoles TBC. Zenless Zone Zero – TBC for PC, iOS, Android.

– TBC for PC, iOS, Android. Honkai: Star Rail – TBC for PC, iOS, Android.

– TBC for PC, iOS, Android. Witchfire – Q4 2022 for PC.

– Q4 2022 for PC. Fort Solis – TBC for PC.

– TBC for PC. Routine – TBC 2023 for XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One, PC.

– TBC 2023 for XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One, PC. Minecraft Legends – TBC 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch.

– TBC 2023 for PS5, XBOX SERIES X & S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch. Persona 3 Portable – TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch.

– TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch. Persona 4 Golden – TBC for XBOX SERIES X & S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch.

Most Anticipated Titles for 2022