US authorities seized more than $500K in Bitcoin from a criminal

Authorities in the United States seized more than $500K in Bitcoin from a criminal. The funds will be repaid to the person who was duped. US Attorney Dena J. King revealed that a felon who deceived an elderly person last year was arrested and $547,000 in bitcoin was recovered. All cash will be returned to the victim by the officials.

According to a recent release by the US Department of Justice, the fraudster misled the victim into believing that his personal information was being used to aid illegal activities such as drug trafficking and money laundering. The scammer, Agent James Hoffman, instructed the victim to deposit monies into a “safe” government account to protect himself.

By using the Coinbase app, the criminal encouraged his victim to purchase bitcoins. He then advised the victim to transfer the crypto assets to the specified account. The con artist spent his entire retirement assets, almost $547,000, on just over 12 BTC.

Coinbase and the FBI, fortunately for him, initiated an investigation and discovered the scam.

Dena J. King, a US attorney, ordered that the cash should be criminally seized and restored to the victim. The FBI and Coinbase collaborated on the investigation, according to the court source. She also mentioned that victims of crypto scams don’t always have a nice ending: “Scams by government imposters are ubiquitous and can be financially and psychologically devastating to those who fall prey to them. Fortunately, in this case, the fraud was detected quickly and the stolen funds will be returned to the victim. Unfortunately, the majority of these cases do not share a similar ending.”

Criminals frequently pose as grandchildren to elderly adults and demand money because they need to pay rent, rent a car, or repair a car.

Many older individuals are lonely, and scammers prey on their loneliness by posing as their internet dates. When fraudsters detect interest, they ask victims to send digital valuables to shady accounts.

It is advisable not to provide personal information to strangers in order to avoid falling into such traps. In addition, unidentified addresses should not be used for sending gift cards, checks, or money orders.

