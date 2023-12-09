In a significant development in the realm of electric vehicles (EVs), the U.S. Congress’s ambitious plan to invest $7.5 billion in building a nationwide network of EV chargers has hit a major roadblock. Despite the allocation of this substantial sum, aimed at constructing 500,000 public charging stations across the country, not a single charger funded by the program is operational after two years.

This situation underscores the challenges faced by the Biden administration in its drive to transition the United States to electric vehicles. The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which earmarked the funds for this initiative, intended to cover up to 80% of the costs to build and bring these chargers online. However, the rollout has been slower than anticipated, with only two states, Ohio and Pennsylvania, having broken ground on chargers, and fewer than half of U.S. states having submitted proposals for the funds.

The slow progress can be attributed to various factors, including the complexities state agencies and charging companies face in meeting the contracting requirements and minimum operating standards for federally-funded chargers. Additionally, the cost of building and maintaining these chargers, particularly the more efficient Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations, is quite high. A 2019 Department of Energy study found that while Level 2 chargers can cost up to $6,500 to install, DCFCs can cost as much as $40,000, with some estimates even higher.

The Biden administration’s goal is ambitious: by 2030, half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. must be electric. This target requires a significant ramp-up in resources, especially around charging infrastructure. Current public charger numbers are just under 158,000, but federal estimates suggest that six times as many chargers are needed by the end of the decade to meet consumer demand. Other estimates indicate that the number of EV chargers may need to grow more than eight-fold by 2030.

Despite these challenges, the administration is pressing forward with its plans, allocating billions for states to build expensive chargers and setting stringent electric vehicle targets. However, consumer demand for EVs has softened in recent months, with higher prices now eclipsing range anxiety as the primary concern for potential buyers.

Bill Klehm, a former Ford Motor Co. executive and now CEO of e-bike manufacturer eBliss, highlights the need for a more coordinated approach involving industry and local government. He draws a parallel between vehicle electrification and the 1960s Space Race, emphasizing the necessity of an overarching plan that goes beyond just installing charging stations. Klehm suggests that the focus should also be on making batteries less expensive, improving range, and inspiring both consumers and the industry to pursue vehicle electrification.

The current scenario raises questions about the effectiveness of merely subsidizing existing technology. It suggests that without significant innovation and a more coordinated approach, the goal of a widespread transition to electric vehicles may remain elusive. The future of EVs will ultimately be dictated by consumer choices; if the current technology does not meet their needs or price points, companies will need to innovate or develop better alternatives. This situation highlights the importance of not just investing in infrastructure but also in fostering technological advancements that can make environmentally-friendly vehicles truly competitive with traditional gas-burning cars.