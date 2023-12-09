With major changes to its Air sedan and the release of the much awaited Gravity SUV in 2024, Lucid Motors is set to create waves in the electric car market . These modifications not only make it’s products more appealing, but they also establish the business as a strong rival in the market for high-end electric vehicles.

2024 Lucid Air: A Competitive Edge

The 2024 Lucid Air, following its price cuts in 2023, is not resting on its laurels. Instead, Lucid is further slashing prices to stay competitive in a market that includes high-end rivals like the Tesla Model S and Mercedes EQS, as well as more affordable options like the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE. This strategic pricing makes the Air more accessible to a broader range of luxury sedan buyers.

The 2024 Lucid Air lineup sees several trim-specific changes. The Air Pure now becomes a single-motor, rear-drive model, offering an all-wheel-drive option in the higher Touring trim. The dual-motor 2024 Lucid Air Touring, now approximately $10,000 less expensive, starts at around $87,400 and includes more standard features. The Grand Touring variant may boast an even longer driving range, though EPA ratings are pending.

In a notable shift, the Grand Touring Performance models have been discontinued. Power enthusiasts now have the choice between the 819 horsepower GT trim or the top-tier Sapphire model with a staggering 1,234 horsepower. Despite these changes, all Lucids maintain their reputation for excellent drivability.

Additional updates across the Lucid Air lineup include newly optional 20-way power seats with heating, ventilation, and massagers below the Grand Touring level. The Comfort and Convenience package now bundles features like soft-close doors, heated rear seats, and a four-zone climate control system, enhancing the overall luxury experience. The Stealth appearance package also sees a price drop, making it more accessible.

The 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire

The Air Sapphire stands as the crown jewel of the 2024 Lucid lineup. This three-motor beast delivers an astonishing 1,234 horsepower, enabling it to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.2 seconds. Although it slightly trails the Tesla Model S Plaid in this metric, the Air Sapphire excels in the quarter mile, clocking in at 9.2 seconds at 157.1 mph and reaching a top speed of 205 mph. These figures solidify the Air Sapphire as the quickest and fastest electric sedan on the market, albeit with an asterisk.

2025 Lucid Gravity: A New Chapter in Electric SUVs

Set to debut in the second half of 2024, the 2025 Lucid Gravity is the latest addition to Lucid’s lineup. This electric SUV will offer standard all-wheel drive, an impressive range of up to 440 miles, and options for both two- and three-row seating configurations. Starting at around $80,000, the Gravity not only undercuts competitors like the BMW iX but also matches the Mercedes EQE SUV in price, making it a value proposition in its segment.

The Gravity’s design is distinct yet retains familial ties to the Air, avoiding the pitfall of looking like a mere lifted version of the sedan. It features a horizontally oriented lower central display, differing from the Air’s vertical layout. New technologies like rear steering and an air suspension are also part of the Gravity, marking a technological advancement for Lucid.