US labor officials say Apple violated the law by allegedly interrogating employees and holding mandatory meetings about unionization

According to recent reports, the NLRB which stands for National Labour Relations Board has claimed that Apple has breached federal law at an Atlanta retail location in relation to union efforts at the store. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the violation

“Apple executives think the rules don’t apply to them,” Tom Smith, organizing director of the CWA said in the press release. “Holding an illegal forced captive audience meeting is not only union-busting but an example of psychological warfare. We commend the NLRB for recognizing captive audience meetings for exactly what they are: a direct violation of labor rights.”

“And I worry about what it would mean to put another organization in the middle of our relationship,” she said, per Bloomberg. “An organization that doesn’t have a deep understanding of Apple or our business, and most importantly, one that I do not believe shares our commitment to you.”

CWA said in its press release that the evidence of anti-union practices at the Apple store in Atlanta “affirms that mandatory meetings to discourage union memberships are considered a direct violation of the National Labor Relations Act, which could help set a precedent for future infringements on workers’ rights.”

The Apple store in Atlanta is the first Apple retail location to have filed for a union election in the month of April. Reportedly, the employees refused to go forward with the union vote in this election as they claimed that Apple used intimidation techniques to influence them. On top of that CWA has filed unfair labor reports against Apple and is waiting to hear from NLRB.

About Apple

Apple is one of the most reputed companies in the world. It is known for its excellent service and amazing products. People love the brand and the amazing technology it offers. Even though the company’s products are expensive, people are crazy about them because they come in stunning designs and have unique features which make them worth the price. The news about Apple violating federal law does taint the image of the brand. The company is at present facing a lot of problems as CWA has also filed unfair labor reports against them. But there is no news whatsoever of this situation affecting the sales of the company. The company is one of the most successful firms in the world and continues to grow every year.