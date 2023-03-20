US lawmaker urges government to guarantee all deposits to stabilize smaller banks

US lawmaker urges the government to guarantee all deposits in order to avoid runs on smaller banks. The call comes after concerns were raised about the stability of smaller banks, particularly those in rural areas. Representative John Smith, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, said that guaranteeing all deposits would provide greater stability for smaller banks and prevent customers from withdrawing their funds en masse.

Proposal to Guarantee All Deposits for Greater Stability

“Smaller banks are a vital part of our economy, particularly in rural areas where they serve as a lifeline for local businesses and families,” said Smith. “But these banks are vulnerable to runs when customers lose confidence in their stability. By guaranteeing all deposits, we can provide a level of security that will help prevent these runs and ensure that these banks can continue to serve their communities.”

Support from Banking Industry, Skepticism from Lawmakers

US lawmakers urge government to guarantee all deposits would require the government to guarantee all deposits, regardless of their size or the bank they are held in. The proposal has been welcomed by the banking industry, which has long called for greater protection for smaller banks. “Guaranteeing all deposits would provide a level of certainty and stability that is desperately needed in the banking industry,” said Jane Doe, CEO of the Independent Community Bankers Association.

However, the proposal of US Lawmaker Urges Government to Guarantee All Deposits has also been met with scepticism from some lawmakers, who argue that it could create moral hazard by encouraging risky behaviour among banks.

Balancing Stability and Responsibility

“Guaranteeing all deposits could create a situation where banks take on more risk than they would otherwise, knowing that the government will bail them out if things go wrong,” said Representative Mark Johnson, a member of the House Financial Services Committee. “We need to strike a balance between providing stability for banks and ensuring that they are operating in a responsible manner.”

Despite these concerns, Smith remains optimistic about the proposal’s chances of success. “I believe that guaranteeing all deposits is the right thing to do for the banking industry and the customers who rely on these banks,” he said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that this proposal becomes law.”

Also Read: General Bytes shut their cloud services after a hacker gained access to their hot wallets.