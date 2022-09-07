VAPT Services India: 5 Best Providers To Know Of

In the present times, when cybercrime is on the rise and businesses are increasingly becoming targets of such attacks, it has become essential for them to take measures to protect their digital assets.

When looking at information security, there are two key focuses: vulnerability assessment and penetration testing. Many business owners don’t understand the differences between these two services, and as a result, they are often confused about which one they need.

In this blog post, we will explain the differences between vulnerability assessments and penetration tests, and help you choose the right service for your business. We will also discuss why conducting VAPT is so important, and highlight 5 of the best VAPT services in India.

What is VAPT?

Vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT) is a process for determining, assessing, and mitigating an organization’s IT infrastructure security risks.

The main purpose of VAPT is to find out the possible ways in which a system can be hacked or breached, and then take measures to prevent such attacks.

VAPT services are usually conducted by ethical hackers, who use the same techniques as malicious hackers, but with the permission of the organization being tested.

VAPT testing is divided into two categories: black box testing and white box testing. White-box testing occurs when the tester has full knowledge of the system being tested, whereas black-box testing occurs when the tester has no prior knowledge of it.

Vulnerability Assessment vs Penetration Test- Explained

Let’s take a closer look at the distinctions between vulnerability assessments and penetration tests after we’ve gotten our bearings on what VAPT is.

A method for assessing a system’s security vulnerabilities manually or using automated tools is known as vulnerability assessment. Once the vulnerabilities are identified, they are then prioritized according to their severity.

Penetration testing, on the other hand, is a process that is used to test how vulnerable a system is to attack. This is generally done by attacking the system and attempting to breach it.

So, which is the best option for your business?

Well, that’s strictly based on your needs. If you just want to identify the vulnerabilities of your system, then a vulnerability assessment is enough. However, if you want to know how vulnerable your system is to attack, and what measures need to be taken to prevent such attacks, then you will need to conduct a penetration test.

Why is conducting VAPT important?

Conducting VAPT is important because it helps organizations assess and mitigate the security risks of their IT infrastructure. By finding out the possible ways in which their system can be hacked or breached, they can take measures to prevent such attacks from happening.

In addition to keeping your organization’s data safe, VAPT helps you meet security standards set by groups such as PCI DSS, HIPAA, and SOX.

So if you’re looking for a VAPT service provider, make sure to choose one that can help you comply with all the relevant security standards.

Best VAPT services India- List?

There are many VAPT service providers in India, but not all of them are created equal. To help you find the best provider for your needs, we’ve compiled a list of the five best VAPT services in India:

Astra Pentest: Astra Pentest is a leading provider of VAPT services in India. They offer both black box and white box testing and can customize their services to meet the specific needs of their clients. Some of the features that make Astra Pentest stand out from the rest are their state-of-the-art infrastructure, comprehensive scanning capacities, detection of business logic errors, scans behind logins, and zero false positive assurance. Acunetix: Their VAPT services are used by some of the world’s largest organizations, such as Microsoft, Adobe, and Oracle. Acunetix is known for its automated scanning capabilities, which can find vulnerabilities that other scanners miss. They also offer a wide range of features, such as web application firewall integration, penetration testing as a service, and web application security training. Intruder: Intruder is a VAPT service provider that offers both black box and white box testing. They have a team of experienced ethical hackers who can find even the most hidden vulnerabilities in your system. Intruder also offers web application security training to help you understand the risks involved in web applications and how to mitigate them. Detectify: Detectify is a cloud-based VAPT service that offers both black box and white box testing. Detectify is known for its fast scanning speed, false positive reduction technology, and comprehensive reporting. Netsparker: Netsparker is a leading provider of VAPT services. Their services are used by organizations all over the world, such as NASA, Boeing, and HSBC. Netsparker is known for its false positive free scanning, which means that you can be sure that all the vulnerabilities it finds are real.

Thus, these were some of the best VAPT Service Providers In India that you can consider for your business.

Choosing a VAPT provider is tricky- you want to make sure they offer both vulnerability assessments AND penetration tests. Also, check if they are compliant with all the relevant security standards.

Features of a good VAPT Service

A good VAPT service should offer both vulnerability assessments and penetration tests. It should also be compliant with all the relevant security standards, such as PCI DSS, HIPAA, and SOX.

The provider should also have a team of experienced ethical hackers who use the latest tools and techniques to conduct the tests. And last but not least, the provider should be able to provide you with a detailed report of their findings so that you can take the necessary measures to mitigate the risks.

To sum it up, these are some of the qualities a reputable VAPT service should have.

Vulnerability Assessments And Penetration Tests- VAPT Differences

Although they are both important for maintaining a secure system, there are some key distinctions between a vulnerability assessment and a penetration test.

A vulnerability assessment is recognizing grouping and ranking weaknesses in a system. In contrast, penetration testing is an active try to use susceptibilities to get into restricted data or systems.

When choosing between vulnerability assessments and penetration tests, you need to consider the scope of the test, the level of access required, and the type of data you are trying to protect.

Final Thoughts

So if you’re looking for a VAPT service provider, make sure to choose one that has all of these features. Only then will you be able to conduct an effective test and mitigate the security risks of your IT infrastructure.