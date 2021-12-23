Wall Street back to its Momentum amid Omicron

US stock indexes struggled for direction on Wednesday, cooling off after a day-earlier rally. As worries lingered around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and its impact on global economic recovery. At 9:38 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.55 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 35,496.25, the S&P 500 was up 2.66 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 4,651.89 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 17.04 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,324.04.

With trading volume relatively light during the holiday-shortened week, investors have also continued to assess a multitude of developments on the Omicron variant and its potential impact on economic activity. These updates have come alongside expectations for tighter monetary policy next year from the Federal Reserve.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 1% to 4,696.56, the Nasdaq rose 1.2% to 15,521.89 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to 35,753.89. The Russell 2000, a measure of small-company stocks, rose 0.9% to 2,221.90.

The Commerce Department on Wednesday said the U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, slightly better than previously thought. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by the rapid spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus.

Uncertainty over the latest variant’s impact on the economy is likely to cause more stock market swings.