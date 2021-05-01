Want To Buy The New 12-9 Inch iPad Pro? You Might Have To Wait Until July To Get One

If you choose one of the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini LED touchscreen, you’ll have to wait a while — even the base model’s launch dates have been pushed back to late June or early July (via Bloomberg).

To Get The Latest 12.9 Inches Will Be Available To Buy In July Due Mini LED-Shortage

The monitor technology was rumored to be a manufacturing bottleneck for Apple leading up to the device’s launch, and it continues to be the case — Apple’s site says the 11-inch iPad Pro, which was released alongside the 12.9-inch, will be shipped in late May.

The Mini LED display, which may be to blame for the iPad shortage, is a new technology for Apple, but it aims to provide a lot of benefits over standard LED displays. They are, however, more difficult to manufacture: the previous iPad Pro’s show had 72 LEDs, while the Mini LED edition has over 10,000. We have an explainer here for a more in-depth look at the technology.

The majority of the devices released at Apple’s April 20th event seem to be doing well in terms of stock: According to Apple’s website, the purple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will be available in early May, and the Apple TV will be available in mid-to-late May. The lower-end iMac will be available in late May, but the higher-end models will not be available until early June, much like the recent Siri Remote.

While a single AirTag seems to be widely available, the four-pack appears to be more difficult to come by — Apple’s site lists them as shipping in June, while Amazon lists the bundle as out of stock.