Vedanta choose Gujarat for its $20 million Semi-conductor Project

According to recent reports, Vendanta has chosen Gujarat for its $20 million semi-conductor project which also happens to be the home state of the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi. Go through the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Vedanta’s project

So recent reports suggest that Narendra Modi’s hometown Gujarat has been chosen for Vedanta high budget project of $20 million. This information was reported by Reuters which came to know through two sources. This is a giant step toward the deal that the company has made with Taiwan’s Foxconn. Reports have suggested that Vedanta is getting access to financial and non-financial subsidies from Gujarat. It is also getting access to electricity at cheap rates which have been coupled with capital expenditure as well. Both Vedanta and Foxconn were not available for a comment on the same. Most of the world’s chip output is limited to a few countries like Taiwan and late entrant India is now actively luring companies to “usher in a new era in electronics manufacturing” as it seeks ways to have seamless access to chips.

About Vedanta

Vedanta is a well-known company and has operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Liberia. It deals with national resources like oil, semiconductors, and various kinds of metals. The main purpose behind the whole existence of the company is to match the expectations of the stakeholders. The company believes in doing so by doing proper research and acquisition along with keeping in mind the objective of sustainable development. To make that happen they hire the best people who can help them create and innovate along with keeping in mind their social responsibility towards the people. The aim of this company is to be on top globally in its field. it wishes to be the best natural resources company in the world.

Further updates about the project

The official announcement of this project will be made somewhere around next week. As of now, all the parties are refusing to comment upon this new development. Telangana and Maharashtra were also in line to be considered for this project. During negotiations, it was Gujarat that managed to bag the project. Many reports suggest that the Indian semiconductor market is going to grow like anything in the coming times. Its value will become approximately $63 million by 2026 which is quite a big margin. It is only in February that Vedanta decided to put its feet in chip manufacturing too which is why it got into a joint venture with Foxconn.