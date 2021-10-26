What is the service Performance Testing

Performance is something more than just some response times. Also, the implications regarding poor performance are something more than only an application that is slow. Testing and monitoring the performance of a web application is a really powerful and effective way to determine the bottlenecks that can be the cause of some abandoned or unsatisfied users and bugs that are really troublesome to track down. So, qualified Performance testing is really important to determine the efficiency of any web application.

With a solid and qualified framework of performance testing in use, it’s actually possible to get a good start on offering a high-quality service that is really consistent. However, you need to know where you have to start to accomplish this. So, here we will discuss some common goals for testing the API and also the website performance while talking about what data points need to be measured.

Different types of Performance Testing

There are various types of performance testing. The creativity and a complete understanding of the domain will go a long way in developing a performance testing pipeline that is valuable.

Different types of applications and business domains may need different types of tests and metrics than others, so you need to be aware of what tests are capable of providing you with the best data. Some of those different types of qualified Performance Testing are:

Endurance testing

This type of Performance testing is also called Soak Testing. It is a special way to test the application with a typical production load for a very long period of time in order to determine the endurance the behavior of a system while it’s going through normal use.

Load testing

Load testing is useful in determining how an application can perform on the basis of a specific volume of users. Usually, load tests are able to increase the volume of requests while the tests are ongoing, but these tests are also used in order to gather performance data from any small or large given load.

Stress testing

The Performance testing, known as Stress testing, is much like Load testing; the only exception is that they are designed specifically in order to test the performance of the system with the maximum or even more than the maximum capacity of jobs and requests. To say in other words, this stress testing is able to determine at what point a system may break down and also successfully verifies that the system can be able to function properly or not under maximum capacity.

Custom test scenarios

The above-mentioned three types of Performance Testing are not able to encapsulate every part of the performance. As the process of Software testing is both one type of art as well as science. Creating some automated scenarios that are able to mimic the behaviour of the real user and gather some specific data points like the time response and latency is another very special way to measure how those real users can actually become affected under different types of conditions.

Though these four types of performance testing are very important, however, they will become worthless if they cannot be able to gather some really actionable data.

Determining some crucial metrics of Performance Testing

A very important aspect of Performance Testing is finding out the metrics that are both actionable and important for your organization. Moreover, you need to become aware of what thresholds need to be considered to know about the failing, passing, and critical, and conduct some tests that are reliable in measuring those important metrics. Some of those important metrics are peak response time, average response time, CPU utilization, error rates, and many more.

So, going through qualified Performance Testing is really important if you want to make your web application really successful.