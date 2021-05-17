WhatsApp Might Soon Let Users Set ‘Disappearing Messages’ For New Chats By Default

Facebook owned messenger app WhatsApp’s updated terms and privacy policy came into effect just yesterday. This changed the entire way the app shares its user’s information with Facebook and other businesses.

The decision of WhatsApp to slowly disable the access to features till the user agrees to the new policies was highly criticized. However this happened, this did not stop WhatsApp from bringing in new features on the App. This new feature is going to be a privacy saver.

The new feature that will be launched not much longer is the ‘Disappearing Messages’. As per this new feature, the messages in the conversation will automatically disappear exactly after 168 hours, i.e. 7 days of the conversation. This is a global feature located in the setting section of the app itself.

This new feature in the settings was spotted and noted by a feature leaker- WABetaInfo on an upcoming version of the app on iOS. This update of WhatsApp is still under development.

Although the new feature of disappearing messages was available and the users could control it for each chat on their account for a long time now, the users had to do it manually. The feature of disappearing messages would by default be off until one of the person in the conversation turned it on.

The new upgraded version of disappearing messages will let the option of disappearing messages be default when a new chat is opened or when a new conversation has started. This means that the users will no longer have to specifically turn it on by going into the settings of the chat. This will auto delete all the conversations 168 hours i.e, 7 days after the conversation.

To enable this default settings, the user would have to follow the following steps-

Open WhatsApp and click on the three dots on the top right corner of the App.

Click on settings

Go into Accounts settings

After that, click on Privacy and turn on the feature and turn it on.

The feature is yet to be launched. It is unclear as to when it will be launched.