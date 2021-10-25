WhatsApp Stickers in Pay Mode: How to Use

WhatsApp just added a variety of payment stickers to make sending money more enjoyable. The instant messaging service even teamed up with five Indian female artists to create a new set of Payments stickers for its Indian customers. These stickers are based on a variety of cultural expressions associated with money exchange. While stickers have been accessible on WhatsApp for a long time, Payment Stickers are a new addition.

Illustrator Anjali Mehta, sketch artist Anuja Pothireddy, illustrator and muralist Neethi, illustrator and artist Osheen Silva, and graphic designer Mira Felicia Malhotra are among the artists that created these payment sticker packs.

To transfer money to a WhatsApp contact, the user must first sign up for payments and link their UPI bank account. To do so, go to the Payments section by pressing the three dots symbol in the upper right corner of the home screen. After that, instead of sending a text message, WhatsApp Payment stickers may be used to pay money to a user. When giving money to someone on WhatsApp, follow these easy steps to send payment stickers.