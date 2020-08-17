Why wooden furniture works

Where would we be without Timber? Or Pine and Oak? The natural resource that is wood has influenced designer styles for houses and furniture for generations. In the modern-day, wooden furniture is as big a staple as any type of furniture. The practicality of it, and the affordability make it a go-to option for many people, no matter the age. The cheapest bed frames are often timber based. But, while they may be cheap, they are always sturdy. Take the Lola bed frame from Domayne, it’s an affordable option for any person or couple. This article will delve into the reasons why wooden furniture just works.

Easy

Depending on the tree and the skill of the craftsman, wood is easy to use. Of course, different types of wood make for different levels of difficulty when cutting – but it is a resource that is easy to visualise what the end product will be. Cutting down trees to make furniture can be tedious, as wood is a natural resource, but overall it makes for an easy option for many people.

It has preferable tolerances

Wood not only looks good but has excellent heat handling abilities when applied to furniture design. Wood, unlike steel, will get harder as it heats up, remaining stable in the event of a fire. It would seem strange that wood would be more resistant to heat than steel, but as much as three times as much heat energy is needed to heat or cool steel compared to wood.

Wood is also incredibly strong for its weight, another reason why it’s the perfect material for building long-lasting furniture. A quality wooden bedframe should last decades and stand up the weight of multiple people rolling around and stressing the frame.

We share an unspoken connection with it.

Wood is natural, we see it all around us, it is soft, comforting, and earthy. Certain wood is prized for its grain or its color but in general, we instinctively love the sight of wood. Whether its an ornate bedhead or a simple hand-carved figurine, wood has the innate ability to inspire and fuel our imaginations.

It’s so versatile.

The sheer variety of tree species available means the variety of wood is vast; this perhaps explains best why wood is the perfect choice for durable furniture. Teak can be used in outdoor applications as it has high oil content, whereas pine is chosen for furniture as it is soft, inexpensive, and develops a beautiful patina after several years. Wood can be found in almost any color and can even be combined for a mesmerizing effect. Wood responds well to oils, and as such, a wide variety of treatments are available that improve usability, longevity, and appearance. You can have it any way you like with wood, no wonder it’s still so popular.

It can be sustainable.

In today’s political climate, sustainability and responsibility are issues that are gaining much attention. We want to know where our products are coming from and if they are responsibly manufactured and sold. Wood is one of the few materials that can be truly sustainable and responsibly harvested.