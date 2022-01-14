The Wikipedia Opposed Classifying NFTs as Art. According to Wikipedia, this decision was made owing to a “lack of reputable sources of information.” The editors of the online encyclopedia made this decision.

However, the subject isn’t completely resolved. Artists will become more vocal about NFTs and their place in the art industry. The date of the re-discussion, however, is still undetermined.

Wikipedia, according to one editor going by the handle “Jonas,” can’t decide what counts as art and what doesn’t. He went on to say that non-fungible tokens already have their own category, and that including them in both of the subject areas was unnecessary. Five of the six editors voted against the NFT’s decision to classify the books as works of art.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the Cardano cryptocurrency ecosystem, accused Wikipedia of censorship and public lying in October of 2020. This occurred after the English-language article about his initiative was removed from the digital encyclopedia. Wikipedia censors took this action, according to Hoskinson, due to a lack of “academic references and cryptocurrency citations.”

Individual Wikipedia moderators, according to Cardano’s CEO, are engaging in “commercial censorship.”

In 2020, the Cardano Foundation attended the World Economic Forum. It has teamed with Harvard University after receiving a research grant from the university.

The Cardano Foundation was privileged to represent Cardano in Davos during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in late January 2020 for the second year in a row. The largest Cardano delegation to date comprised officials from our ecosystem partners IOHK and EMURGO for the first time.

The 10-member Cardano delegation arrived from all over the world—Singapore, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland—to find –16°C (+3°F), heavy traffic, strict security, and the spirit of Davos, a sense of collectively being able to change the world for the better.

The three entities came together as one of the most important global events of the year in the Rhaetian Alps, united in their goal of promoting Cardano. Even the varied elevations of 1,560 meters (5,120 feet) to 3,146 meters (10,322 feet) above sea level, daily four-hour sleeps, 70-minute train trips into Davos every morning, and an eight-hour time difference did not stop us from achieving our goal of promoting Cardano.

According to Hoskinson, this is “insignificant” and insufficient for the project to be published on Wikipedia.

It’s worth noting, though, that cryptocurrencies have been added to Wikipedia’s list of donation possibilities. BitPay accepts donations in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ether.

