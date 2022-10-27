Will the PS5 continue to have supply issues?

Gaming has always been a great way to pass the time. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day of work or you fancy having a day in at the weekend, online gaming is the perfect hobby. Ever since gaming consoles became commonplace in the home, there have been so many to choose from. As with anything, having the new console is a great way to take advantage of all the new features.

But when the PS5 started having supply issues, gamers were stuck when it came to deciding what to do with their spare time. Lots of gamers had to turn to different gaming avenues to get their gaming fix. This meant lots of people have turned to mobile gaming, to play games such as online slots and other mobile casino games instead.

Before we get into why these supply issues are happening, let’s take a look at what new features you can expect from the PS5.

What does the new PS5 look like?

With every new console comes a whole range of new and exciting features to improve your gaming experience.

The first big change comes from the design of the PS5 itself. It looks more like a work of art than your standard console. With its angled edges and contrasting colors, it looks more like a gadget from a science fiction movie than a console.

The change in design is sure to divide the opinions of gamers everywhere. The new design certainly looks cool, but it could make it difficult to store – especially if you have purpose built cabinets. Then again, why would you want to store it away when it looks so good by itself?

For those who like combining artistic endeavours, it might just be the best of both worlds. The sleek design makes for an excellent, almost sculpture like piece, while also being able to play your favourite games.

The PS5 is also a lot bigger than your typical console – which could either be a good or a bad thing depending on how big your living room is. It measures 390 x 104 x 260mm which is a considerable size and weighs a massive 4.5 kg. So, if nothing else, it can double as a weight to use in your home workouts!

One old part of the design has made a return on this new console. The soft glow LED lights around the console to tell you whether it’s turning on, active or in rest mode are back. There’s blue for turning on, white for active and orange for rest mode. These lights look great on the new design as well as bringing back a practical element.

Why did the PS5 have supply issues?

The main issue with the PS5 supply is that there is a lack of parts and without parts, you don’t get a console. As with many electronic devices, different companies supply the different parts before they get pieced together and sold as one.

But having a difficulty getting one part means that this has a knock on effect and the whole system has issues. This is what has happened with the PS5 – a lack of the right parts and delays with transportation.

There is also a worldwide chip shortage which is an issue for all electronic devices that require this element. This global shortage has meant that prices of graphic cards have increased massively. This has had a terrible domino effect for the gaming industry and it’s not just the PS5 that has struggled. The newest Xbox has been hit with the same supply issue meaning that its had difficulty getting orders out to people as well.

It just goes to prove how important it is to have every part of the supply chain working properly and how catastrophic it can be when there’s an issue. There have also been issues in terms of pricing of neon which has increased massively. Neon is one of the gases needed for the lasers in chip manufacturing.

Will the PS5 supply issues continue?

Unfortunately, it looks like the issue might take longer to rectify than we thought. Due to the ever changing outside factors, it’s difficult to predict when it might all return to normal. There is also such a huge demand for the new PS5 that even when stock does come in, it’s very tricky to get hold of.

Sony has said that retailers in the US are selling PS5 consoles at a rate of 1,000 per minute in opposition to the PS4 which sells at a mere 6 per minute. This could also be due to the fact that there is such limited availability of the console – it makes it seem more exciting if less people can get their hands on it.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope! It’s in everyone’s best interest to get the supply issues sorted as quickly as possible so that they can get consoles out to everyone who needs them. This was predicted to be at the end of 2023 but it’s now looking more likely to be early 2024.

This might seem like a long time to wait but there is always hope that this process gets hurried along. You never know what new technology might come into fruition during this time to help speed the process along.

So, although you might be waiting longer than you’d like for the new console, it’ll definitely be worth it. And in the meantime, why play and online slot game instead?