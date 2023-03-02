Apple Increases Trade-In Values for Select iPhones, iPads and Macs

This month, the tech giant Apple has increased the trade-in value of select devices. The new trade-in value for iPhones is up by $50, iPad by up to $90, Macs by up to $100, and Apple Watch by up to $5. Today, the company announced increased trade-in values for a limited number of older iPhone models in an effort to provoke customers to upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup.

Apple’s trade-in program gives consumers the option to trade their eligible Apple and Android devices to earn credit towards their next purchase or get a gift card to use anytime. This enables customers to upgrade their devices easily for a cheaper price and helps Apple to boost sales.

Although, the company decreased the trade-in value of iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac in November 2022 after the launch of the new iPad, iPhone 14, and Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and SE models. In the beginning of this year, the company increased the trade-in value once again.

However, Apple has increased its trade-in value for the second time this year, but it is still not as high as it was in November 2022.

Here are Apple’s new trade-in values of iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac

iPhone 13 Pro Max – Up to $600. Previous value up to $570.

iPhone 13 Pro – Up to $500. Previous value up to $470.

iPhone 12 Pro Max – Up to $420. Previous value up to $400.

iPhone 7 Plus – Up to $60. Previous value up to $50.

The trade-in value of other iPhone models is the same as in January 2023.

iPad Air: Up to $320. Previous value up to $230.

iPad: Up to $165. Previous value up to $160.

The trade-in value of other iPad models is the same as in January 2023.

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $165. Previous value up to $160.

Apple Watch SE: Up to $70. Previous value up to $65.

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $80. Previous value up to $75.

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $50. Previous value up to $45.

The trade-in value of the Apple Watch Series 6 is the same as January 2023.

MacBook Pro: Up to $730. Previous value up to $670.

MacBook Air: Up to $515. Previous value up to $460.

MacBook: Up to $125. Previous value up to $110.

iMac Pro: Up to $575. Previous value up to $600.

iMac: Up to $570. Previous value up to $530.

Mac mini: Up to $375. Previous value up to $340.

The trade-in value of the Mac Pro is the same as in January 2023.

It must be noted that while trade-in value has gone up, many of these prices are still lower than 2022 prices as Apple decreased trade-in values back in January.