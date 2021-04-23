Xiaomi Launches 75 Inches Mi QLED TV In India With The Price Tag Of Rs. 1,19,999, Making It The Most Expensive Xiaomi TV In India

Xiaomi has released the Mi QLED TV 75 Ultra-HD Smart Android TV and has made an entry into the largest and most premium smart television in India during its Mi Mega Launch event on Friday in India for Rs. 1,19,999.

The 75-inch QLED TV from Xiaomi is the company’s largest and most costly television to date in India, and it supports high dynamic range content up to Dolby Vision. Here are complete details on specifications, features, pricing, and availability.

Mi QLED TV 75 Ultra-HD Smart Android TV – Specification And Features

The Mi QLED TV 75 has a 75-inch 4K quantum dot-based LED screen with 38402160-pixel resolution and a 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, as the name implies. It has a 120Hz monitor and 192 local dimming areas, as well as MEMC support for upscaling video to 120fps.

The TV has a peak brightness of 1000 nits, a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG are also supported.

The MediaTek quad-core MT9611 chipset powers this Mi 4K QLED TV. It has a Mali G52 MP2 GPU and 2GB of RAM, as well as 32GB of storage.

Two tweeters and four woofers make up the 30W (2x15W) stereo speaker system. Dolby Audio and DTS-HD are officially supported by the mic.

In terms of networking and ports, the TV features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. A wireless tuner, optical cable port, and AV input are also included.

The Mi QLED TV 75 runs Android TV 10 with PatchWall UI as its operating system. It’s worth noting that this is India’s first Mi TV to help Mi Home with smart home power.

For voice commands, it also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, though Alexa support for Echo devices will be added later this month with an OTA update.

Mi QLED TV 75 Ultra-HD Smart Android TV – Pricing And When Will It Be Available?

The Mi QLED TV 75 is priced at Rs 1,19,999 in India. This is less expensive than other 75-inch smart TVs from Samsung and Sony. Xiaomi has begun manufacturing all of its smart TVs in India, which has helped it keep costs down.

Customers will also get an immediate discount of Rs 7,500 if they pay with HDFC Bank cards. The 75-inch smart TV segment, on the other hand, remains a niche, and it would be exciting to see if Xiaomi will get into it.

