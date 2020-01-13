Numocity secured funding from Ideaspring Capital and others

Numocity has now secured an undisclosed amount from the Ideaspring Capital, ABB Technology Ventures, and Rebright Partners. The early-stage startup focuses more on offering digital solutions for electric mobility infrastructure.

Naganand Doraswamy, MD, Ideaspring Capital said in a statement:

“Ideaspring is very excited to partner with Numocity in building the future of electric mobility. As the adoption of EVs picks up globally, Numocity’s solution will become very valuable to all the players in the EV ecosystem. We have tracked Numocity’s journey and are very impressed with their progress. The founders’ background gives them a unique edge to solve the problem of interoperability the EV ecosystem faces.”

Numocity is an expert in both hardware as well as software focused on energy management for the EV segment. The startup was founded by the Siddharth, Muralidhar Somisetty and Ravikiran in the year 2018.

“We are excited to take our vision of creating a robust energy infrastructure for e-mobility and accelerate the transition of transportation towards a cleaner and greener future. We believe we have found the right partners who share our vision and back us to realise our goals,” says Siddharth.

Comments

comments