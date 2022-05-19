100 Thieves Is Developing A Video Game

The LA-based organization 100 Thieves, is making the video game, which will be developed with the help of 100 Thieves pros, content creators, and the community. John Robinson says that their game, which is entirely their own, is going to be developed with the help of pro players in the organization, content creators such as CouRage and Valkyrae, and the community themselves.

We are making a video game. Announcing @100T_ProjectX. pic.twitter.com/MsKPfU0i4r — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) May 18, 2022

In a new video released today by the esports organization, Nadeshot and John Robinson revealed the company is working on a first-of-its-kind title, but other details on the project are impossibly sparse. Robinson said in the announcement video that 100 Thieves has not even decided on the genre of video game it is going to be, though Nadeshot suggested they do indeed have ideas for what that game would be.

100 Thieves insisted their latest endeavor will not just be a side project in the organization, and that they plan on having their development team continually building upon the success of a title. 100 Thieves will be doing this through a project called Project X, 100 Thieves are turning a new leaf, looking to also get into game development. While the information about the game is still very sparse, we’ll make sure to update this article as we get closer to a full-fledged announcement.