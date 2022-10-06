12000 Employees to Lose Their Jobs as Meta Plans To Quietly Fire Them

According to recent reports, around 12,000 employees might lose their jobs as Facebook plans to quietly fire them. The reason behind this is reportedly to reduce its costs amid the economic plunge. Read the entire article to understand the reasons behind this action taken by Meta.

About the firing

“It might look like they are moving on, but the reality is they are being forced out,” the employee told Insider. Zuckerberg mentioned during the last Meta earnings call that “Our plan is to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year. Many teams are going to shrink so we can shift energy to other areas.” Only the underperforming employees will be fired said, Mark Zuckerberg. Meta has a “long practice” where employees whose roles are eliminated are subject to termination if they can’t find a new job internally within a month.

About Meta

About Mark Zuckerberg

